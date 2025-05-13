Katie Austin: 2025 Bermuda

Austin is a passionate fitness influencer and content creator who founded the Katie Austin app—a digital Rolodex of over 400 workouts and 300 recipes. After Austin was declared a Swim Search co-winner with Christen Goff in 2021, she returned to the fold in 2022, and she and Goff were both named Rookies of the Year. The 31-year-old has shot with the brand every year since, marking five years in 2025.
Bermuda is 21 square miles of pure bliss, making it the perfect spot for a photo shoot. 650 miles off the coast of North Carolina, this quaint island houses one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach. Take a leisurely boat ride around the North Atlantic to catch some native wildlife in action, or get up close to the island’s coral reefs by enjoying a dive.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
In an effort to unlock an ethereal energy, the styling for Bermuda was greatly influenced by natural materials. The SI Swimsuit fashion team’s use of shells and pearls was purposefully balanced by lucite jewelry and pieces meant to feel natural with a hint of glitz. The overall aesthetic aimed to be soft and feminine.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Hairspray, Orlando Pita Play The Great Inflate Styling Foam, Color Wow Dreamcoat, Olaplex No. 4D Dry Shampoo lez Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Dress by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Katie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Brooks swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Top by Subsurface. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Katie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Brooks swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by La Revêche. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Dress by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Dress by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Dress by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated