Katie Austin Glistens in Silver Metallic Fitted Gown at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Event
The stars were out at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 8 in Santa Monica, Calif. The red carpet event was held to commemorate and celebrate the talent in this year’s Young Hollywood Impact Report, a list that includes actors, musicians and content creators alike.
Among the attendees there to celebrate Hollywood’s brightest young stars was Katie Austin, the California-based digital fitness instructor and four-time SI Swimsuit model. The former Division I athlete has, over the past few years of ESPYs appearances and cameos at other high-profile events, mastered her red carpet look. Last night was no different.
The 30-year-old stepped out in a stunning silver metallic fitted gown, which shimmered under the bright red carpet lights. She paired the eye-catching number with clear high heels and forewent jewelry for the evening, allowing the dress the moment it deserved.
Though we were totally enamored with the glowing dress, it was really her makeup that took the look to another level. In a somewhat uncharacteristic move, the SI Swimsuit model opted for dark, moody eye makeup, courtesy of artist Alyssa Johnson, which perfectly complemented the silver in the gown. To that, Austin added a pink lip and a head full of soft mermaid waves.
If Austin knows how to do one thing, it’s pick out a statement-making dress for her red carpet appearances. Last night’s look was only further testament to that. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.