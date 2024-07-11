Katie Austin Is a Red Hot Vision at the 2024 ESPY’s With Two Special Guests
Katie Austin is attending her eighth Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards in a row and her looks just keep getting better each year. This year, she‘s joined by two very special +1’s at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 11. The fitness influencer brought her mom, fellow workout icon of the 90s Denise Austin, and dad, sports agent and former tennis player Jeff Austin.
The trio nailed their glamorous red carpet-ready ensembles and we'll be thinking about the 31-year-old’s red hot dress for months to come. The Virginia native, who now lives in Southern California with her (new) husband Lane Armstrong donned a magnificent skin-tight cherry gown featuring multiple chest and ab-baring cut-outs as well as cute O-ring details and a trendy trailing scarf detail. She showed off her super sculpted figure, toned arms and summertime sun-kissed glow, while opting for simple dangly earrings and a classy, curled updo to let the drama of the dress shine.
Her glam was flawless as always, including a luminous, bronzed base, champagne highlighter, rosy blush, dark wispy lashes and a glossy mauve lip.
In her latest Instagram post, Austin was filmed walking through a hallway adding some touchups to her makeup. She turned the corner and handed her compact to Denise, 67, in a stunning Tiffany blue gown, and picked up her purse from Jeff, who looked dapper in a clean gray suit.
“my 8th ESPYs show with mom & dad❤️,” the SI Swimsuit model, who was named co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call and co-Rookie of 2022, captioned her post.
“This DRESS katie!!!😍,” fellow brand alum Alex Aust commetned.
“Always a show stopper 🔥,” Carly Kennedy wrote.
“red hot and ready ❤️✨🍒❤️🔥,” hairstylist MJ Snyder gushed.
“WOW THIS DRESS KATIE OMG MY FAV LOOK YET🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Frances Wang chimed.
“I hope that dress paid you to be in it 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan added.
We’re obsessed with the Austin family, and it’s easy to see where Katie gets her good looks from.