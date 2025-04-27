Katie Austin Is Pure Party Vibes in Mesmerizing Mini Dress for New Instagram Post
Katie Austin knows how to do a night out on the town right, and her latest Instagram photo drop has us all wishing we tagged along!
In case you missed it, the 2021 Swim Search co-winner and 2022 co-Rookie of the Year has an exciting summer ahead of her, as Austin will be returning for SI Swimsuit’s upcoming 2025 issue. That’s right: the 31-year-old model, fitness trainer and social media influencer is back with the brand, this time venturing to Bermuda where she reunited with photographer Ben Watts (you can check out the first official image from her shoot here).
And Austin gave us yet another reason to admire her style this week, after posting a stunning new photo set on Instagram.
The photo set was aptly captioned “GNO!!!🌶️” (which stands for “girls’ night out”—an acronym I definitely didn’t have to Google because I, too, am very hip and cool) and featured 11 new photos from the model’s night out on the town.
Austin’s absolutely adorable mini dress featured spaghetti straps and a nude lace panel over the sweetheart neckline before connecting to a form-fitting skirt, morphing into a sultry bodycon look. She kept her accessories to a minimum to let the unique garment have the spotlight, opting for a black purse and matching pointy-toed heels. Her only jewelry appeared to be her gorgeous wedding ring, courtesy of her husband, Lane Armstrong.
Her hair and makeup were kept lowkey, with her blonde locks down in casual curls while her makeup was the perfect spring look featuring peachy cheeks, golden eyeshadows, bold brows and a glossy pink lip, which she could be seen reapplying in one of the snapshots for a deeply relatable post-meal moment.
Included in the girls’ night out dinner plans was fellow SI Swimsuit alum Brooks Nader, who appeared beside Austin and Liza Rush in a couple of the snapshots. Opting for a more casual black tank top and wide-legged light wash denim combo, Nader accessorized with large hoop earrings and a black belt for a simple-but-chic final look, commenting on the Instagram post, “God i love u.”
But Nader wasn’t the only one to express their love for Austin in the comments, with many of the model’s followers, friends and family taking a moment to hype her up:
“Well dayum!!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit alum Christen Goff wrote.
“SO GORGEOUS!!!!!!!” Austin’s mother Denise Austin added.
“By far one of my favorite dresses you have worn,” another commenter noted (and we’re going to have to agree with them on that one!).
