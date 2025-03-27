Everything to Know About Katie Austin, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Katie Austin’s impressive résumé spans many different talents. From her work as a health coach and fitness trainer to social media influencer and SI Swimsuit model, this 31-year-old has so much to share with the world.
Beautiful inside and out, Austin’s life is a captivating one that her fans love to follow along with. Fortunately, she never shies away from an opportunity to share her day-to-day life—whether it's through her Katie Austin App or on Instagram—showing up as her authentic self while also giving her followers essential tips and tricks to take on the world.
Austin returns to the fold for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine and we’re excited to share the official first look at her photo shoot in Bermuda, captured by Ben Watts.
Step into the life of this model before her full gallery of images is released in time with the 2025 issue.
Her passion for fitness
As the daughter of beloved fitness coach Denise Austin, Austin inherited her love for health and movement at an early age. She continues this love by using her social media platforms and official app and website to educate her followers on how to implement easy and safe exercises in their day-to-day lives. She pairs these workouts with healthy recipes that are not just super delicious but also promote better physical health and wellbeing.
In addition to her app, Austin hosts in-person classes where she offers hands-on training in her realistic exercises. In these classes, she empowers others to be the best version of themselves through confidence, determination and healthy living.
Her love for sports
Austin’s father Jeff Austin is a retired professional tennis player, and with this, she grew up to be connected to the ins and outs of sports. She incorporated her knowledge of sports to become a cohost for Fox Sports West for two years as well as landing other on-camera gigs including at the Super Bowl and ESPY Awards. However, the best way she uses sports in her life is to reaffirm important values that she holds close to her heart to this very day.
“I think sports at a young age taught me determination, taught me teamwork, leadership, time management and how to work with other people,“ Austin recently told the New York Post. “So I feel like I’m very grateful that I was involved in sports at a very, very young age."
“I would love to get back into sports hosting since that was kind of my roots,” she also shared.
Chasing her dreams
When she’s not teaching fitness classes or landing opportunities in the sports industry, she’s setting other goals she can’t wait to accomplish. With steadfast determination, Austin has kicked down several roadblocks that stood between her and her dreams simply by never giving up and continuously envisioning what her career would look like years in the future.
“I still know my career is just getting started so make decisions not based on today or even this year, make decisions based on 20 years from now,” she shared. “Making sure you’re always thinking about the length of your career is really important, especially in an industry that can go so up and down.”
This ambitious ideology led her to secure a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Since co-winning the annual open casting call in 2021, Austin has gone on to travel the world with the magazine and has posed for five total shoots—including her 2025 feature. In 2022, she scored the title of co-Rookie of the Year, which she shared with her close friend Christen Goff.
“I’ve been trying to find the words all day and ever since I found out I was a rookie to explain how insane this is, and I think I keep saying like, ‘oh my God, oh my God, this is crazy, it’s unreal,’ because it really is unreal,” Austin shared after her rookie shoot. “When you dream about something for so long and then it becomes a reality, it’s like still so surreal. I want this moment to like last forever and it goes by so fast. [It’s] seriously a dream come true and I’m so thankful.”
She’s now posed for SI Swimsuit in Atlantic City, N.J., Montenegro, the Dominican Republic, Portugal and Bermuda.
Welcome back to the fold, Katie Austin!