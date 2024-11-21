Katie Austin Is Radiant in Red Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the CMA Awards
Over the past couple of years, Katie Austin has become a regular on the CMA Awards red carpet. Last year, the California-based fitness instructor served as a red carpet host for Country Now, giving her the chance to catch up one-on-one with the biggest country music stars. For the occasion, the 31-year-old stepped out in a red sequined balconette gown.
Last night, Austin was on duty yet again. At the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville last night, she rejoined Country Now as a red carpet host—and a fabulous one at that. Yet again, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sprung for a fabulous red dress for the evening affair. This year, her pick featured a slight scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a delicate Jacquard print. She paired the floor-length number with silver high heels, a simple white clutch and two delicate diamond strands—a necklace and a bracelet.
As is always the case, Austin brought the energy to the red carpet event. In a video that she shared ahead of her arrival at the venue, the brand model strutted down the hall of her hotel, mouthing the words to “Broadway Girls” by Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen—a fitting choice for the country music affair.
On the red carpet, Austin had the chance to connect with a handful of the biggest stars in the current country music landscape, including the likes of Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini. But the interaction that we were most excited about was a chance encounter between Austin and fellow SI Swimsuit model Roshumba Williams.
The pair, each dressed to the nines in their black tie best, ran into each other on the red carpet ahead of the event—and their excitement over the spontaneous meeting was palpable. They grasped hands and jumped up and down together before turning to the cameras for a joint photo. We know we’re biased, but it really was a perfect moment shared by the brand Legend and Austin, who is quickly following in her footsteps.
The remainder of the red carpet event was, of course, replete with good fashion and heartwarming moments. But our favorites (on both fronts) were the gowns worn by our very own, Austin and Williams, and the sweet moment they shared together. After all, there’s nothing better than an impromptu brand encounter at a red carpet event.