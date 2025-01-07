Katie Austin Stuns in Gorgeous All-White Two-Piece and Cut-Out Sheer Cover-Up, Shares Important Reminder
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin shares a wholesome reminder on Instagram for those who may be struggling to start their new year on the right foot. Amid the advice, however, fans couldn’t help but notice how stunning she looked in her most recent outfit.
Austin’s choice of outfit while on vacation is a breathtaking white two-piece and see-through cover-up. A wide diamond-shaped cut-out in the middle of the ensemble shows off the celebrity’s toned and fit abs. She chose to wear a white bralette and matching bottoms under the translucent piece. Last but not least, to protect herself from the heat while also looking stylish, this fashionista donned a light brown Panama hat.
Austin’s very motivating caption was the perfect read for her fans to scroll through, prompting them to express their gratitude towards the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and echo her sentiments. And, of course, fans didn't refrain from letting this star know that she is beautiful on the outside just as much as she is on the inside.
“You absolutely ate this fit, gorgeous,” one fan wrote underneath the post.
“Sound advice, I believe you. The new journey is only just begun!💚💚😊😊😊,” one comment replied.
“Beautifully said Katie and STUNNINGLY beautiful…. Xoxo,” Austin’s mother, fitness icon Denise Austin, said in support of her daughter.
“The rest is still unwritten 🤍🤍🤍,” another comment expressed.
The next chapters of Austin’s life in 2025 are, indeed, still unwritten. Even so, her very first chapter looks to be starting with a bang as she embarks on a journey of wellness for not just herself but for her followers who could use a little guidance in the health and wellness department.
In addition to teaching fans how to get the best stretch in just eight minutes, Austin is also using her remarkable skills to teach her followers how to build strength and improve their figure through her partnership with Roar Organic. Upon sign-up, audiences can take her training program weekly while also benefiting from the brand’s elaborate membership program.
If there are two things that Austin knows how to do well, it’s to push audiences to become the best versions of themselves that they can be and how to dress like a runway model from head to toe for any and every occasion. What other outfits and programs she has in store are yet to be revealed, but fans can’t wait to see where else 2025 will take this talented model.