Kendall Jenner’s ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Night Style Evolution: From Sheer Lace Elegance to After-Party Micro Dress
Kendall Jenner once again proved her supermodel status as a red carpet style icon at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, donning two striking vintage Thierry Mugler looks that seamlessly blended old-Hollywood glamour with modern-day allure. The 29-year-old exuded sophistication and sultry confidence in two contrasting archival Mugler ensembles—one sheer and gothic-inspired, the other a daring, leg-baring micro dress.
For her first look of the night, Jenner slipped into a breathtaking sheer lace gown from Mugler’s spring/summer 1992 collection. The intricate, see-through number featured delicate floral lace appliqués all over, a high neckline and voluminous flowy sleeves, evoking a darkly romantic, almost Morticia Addams-coded aesthetic. The dress hugged her curves perfectly, accentuating her statuesque figure while maintaining an air of ethereal elegance.
The reality TV star completed the look with classic black pointed-toe heels, while her hair was styled into a sleek, chin-grazing bob, neatly tucked behind her ears to reveal dangling black and red Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
Later in the night, Jenner switched things up for the Vanity Fair after-party, opting for an ultra-sexy, barely-there micro dress—also a vintage Mugler piece. The slinky black number, cut just below her hips, featured a sweetheart neckline with thin spaghetti straps, along with strategically placed sheer tiger-stripe panels that revealed subtle glimpses of skin. The figure-hugging design cinched at the waist, showing off her sculpted hourglass frame, while sheer black tights and strappy black heels elongated her already mile-long legs.
Her glam for the evening, crafted by makeup artist Mary Phillips using an all-L’Oréal Paris lineup (Jenner is the face of the brand), was described as “sultry cool-girl.” She sported a luminous, radiant base with feathered brows, peachy blush, a champagne-toned highlight dusted along her nose, signature wispy lashes, and fox-eye liner. And for a finishing touch: a glossy, rosy brown lip that complemented her flawless complexion.
Tamás Tüzes worked his magic on Jenner’s hair again, undoing the polished bob for the red carpet and transforming it into a freshly tousled vibe for the after-party. Her deep red manicure, courtesy of Zola Ganzorigt, added a final pop of drama to both ensembles.
The 818 Tequila brand founder shared a series of stunning photos from the night, captured by photographer Adrian Martin, on Instagram. The carousel quickly racked up millions of likes, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike praising her impeccable style. Fashion guru Dani Michelle, who is the mastermind behind all of Jenner’s most memorable outfits—from red carpet slays to Met Gala moments to high-fashion streetwear campaigns and even marvelous, creative Halloween looks—once again delivered a standout moment.