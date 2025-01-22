Kendall Jenner and Her Furry Accessories Take Aspen
Kendall Jenner is proving once again why she's a winter style icon and her Aspen wardrobe is giving us all major après-ski inspiration for 2025. The 29-year-old took the city by storm, alongside sister Kylie Jenner and bffs Hailey and Justin Bieber. She paired chic cold-weather fashion with furry statement pieces that exuded elegance and unbothered vibes. The supermodel showed off her versitality and love for the snow in her latest photo dump.
In the cover image, Jenner stunned in a sleek black vintage ALAÏA double-breasted tailored short coat, paired with a bold fur hat and Ann Demeulemeester riding boots. She perfectly embodied versatility, ready for the outdoors, a horseback ride or a chic photo shoot. Another ensemble featured a dramatic full-length fur coat layered over a casual white tee and black leather pants, completed with pointed-toe cowboy boots and sleek Gucci sunglasses for a highly polished moment.
In a later captivating outfit, Jenner embraced the winter chill with a fiery twist, donning a belted thigh-length Balenciaga fur coat that accentuated her figure with a cinched waist. The 818 tequila brand founder radiated retro glamour as she posed against the dramatic glow of car headlights and a twinkling Christmas tree in the background. Underneath the luxurious outerwear, she wore slim-fitting black flare pants from ATLEIN and pointed-toe boots, striking the perfect balance between bold sophistication and seasonal warmth.
The snowy backdrop enhanced her effortlessly cool aesthetic and the model’s smoldering gaze and subtle foxy makeup added an edge of mystery.
“love ur posts,” stylist Dani Michelle, who put together all of Jenner’s Aspen looks commented.
“aight you fine,” Evan Breen wrote.
“gorgeous,” Hulu added.
“Cutie girlllll,” Sandra Shehab chimed.
“Aspen queen 😍,” one fan declared.
“Gorgeous snow angel 😇 🏂♥️🥰,” another gushed.
Jenner recently signed on as the face of London-based activewear brand Adanola. As someone who is always on the go and often photographed by paparazzi—whether she’s grabbing coffee, heading to pilates or making her way to set for a photo shoot—athleisure has become her go-to wardrobe staple, allowing her to maintain both comfort and sophistication.
“I always like to find the balance between style and comfort,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s important to choose fabrics and silhouettes you feel good in and have your go-to basics. Layering is also key for versatility—a cool jacket can almost always elevate an outfit.”