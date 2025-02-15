Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Bikini Moments That Still Have Us in Awe
Kendall Jenner has long been a reigning force in the world of swimwear, constantly blending high fashion with beachside glamour. From barely-there bikinis to bedazzled statement pieces, she has a way of turning even the simplest looks into trendsetting moments. Time and again, the 29-year-old has proven she’s not just another model in the industry—she’s shaping its direction.
One of her most talked-about swimwear moments came when she rocked an itty-bitty black micro bikini with knee-high fur boots while in the snow. The bold look showcased the reality TV star‘s ability to embrace playful, eye-catching designs while maintaining her signature polished approach. Another standout summer featured multiple crochet knitkinis from the small Netherlands-based brand Deparel, proving her ability to elevate under-the-radar designers.
One particular suit that Jenner donned recently made another splash when Nazanin Mandi was spotted wearing the same design while on set in Jamaica for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.
Below are some of favorite bikini moments across Jenner‘s Instagram.
Jenner has never been one to follow the expected path, and that extends far beyond her swimwear choices.
“I think they didn’t believe in me when I came into the industry. That’s been a constant narrative in the hater world online, and at times that’s been really hard,” she shared about her rise in modeling. “But I always say, I like being a pleasant surprise. I like that motivation in a way—like, Oh, you thought? You thought! Fashion is always shifting. There are always new vibes and energies.” She credits Cara Delevingne as one of the first “famous girls” to open doors in modeling and acknowledges the ever-changing nature of the fashion world, one she has seamlessly adapted to: “You’re seeing a lot of social media creators at the shows. It’s great. It’s always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day. I suss out the vibe. Does it align with me? If it still does, great. You don’t know what’s around the corner.”
Part of the entrepreneur‘s ability to stay ahead of the curve is how she accessorizes her swimwear, transforming each look into a complete moment. She often elevates her bikinis with a chic headscarf, oversized black sunglasses or a breezy mesh cover-up. She also loves playing with contrasts, styling her suits with a classic dad cap or cowboy boots for an unexpected edge.
A massive tote bag is another go-to, offering both function and flair, while a delicate cropped cardigan adds a feminine touch. And no sun-drenched day is complete without her signature drink of choice—a refreshing margarita in hand, made with 818 Tequila, of course.