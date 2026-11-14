Kim Kardashian’s Gorgeous Green Seaside Style Is the Ultimate Mermaidcore Moment

Kim Kardashian’s latest beach pics perfectly capture the tried-and-true “mermaidcore” aesthetic, and we can’t get enough of her sultry seaside style.

ICYMI, the reality TV sensation, SKIMS cofounder and 2022 SI Swimsuit model—who posed for an unforgettable debut in the Dominican Republic as one of four cover stars alongside Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk—shared the striking designer look on Instagram earlier this week. Posing on the stormy shoreline, Kardashian snapped several selfies in the seafoam green mini dress by Mark Fast, which featured terrific texture courtesy of its unique knotted fabric.

As if that weren’t chic enough, the piece was also fresh off the runway, coming straight from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. “Sea Goddess 🔥🔥,” one fan proclaimed in the comments, referencing the overall mermaidcore mood. Meanwhile, another user added, “OH MY GOSH MOTHER!!!! I’M LIVING FOR THIS!!!!” To check out Kardashian’s look on Instagram, click here.

First popularized on social media in 2023, “mermaidcore” is a playful term describing fashion-forward pieces that embrace the elegance and edge of a sea-loving siren. Crafted with flirty fabrics and often incorporating delicate details directly taken from the shoreline (think sea glass and seashells), the vibrant vibe is a must-try for fans of fun, fantastical fashion. And the aesthetic isn’t only popular on social media! That same year, People reported that multiple A-listers put their own spin on the style, including Amanda Seyfried, Heidi Klum and Disney’s The Little Mermaid herself, Halle Bailey.

Of course, at SI Swimsuit, we’re always quick to obsess over seaside-themed fashion moments. Over the years, many models have graced the glossy pages in designer looks that absolutely channeled this mermaid-adjacent energy. For example, in 2025, the SI Swimsuit style team embraced the trend for a beautiful Bermuda shoot with photographer Ben Watts featuring Brooks Nader, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan and Jena Sims. According to the SI Swimsuit style team, they were “predominantly influenced by natural materials” for the wondrous wardrobe and “aimed to channel an ethereal energy.”

With that in mind, we’re singing our siren song to resurface a handful of our favorite snapshots from the aforementioned 2025 feature, which totally channel the same sultry, chic, seafaring energy as Kardashian’s recent designer mini dress. In short: scroll on for some marvelous mermaidcore outfit inspiration!

Mermaidcore moments: SI Swimsuit models style siren-inspired looks in beautiful Bermuda

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by JÉBLANC. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin and Brooks Nader were photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin was photographed in Bermuda by Ben Watts. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Dress by Natalia Fedner. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. Necklace by Presley Oldham. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit and necklace by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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