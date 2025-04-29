Kristin Juszczyk’s DIY Cropped Vest Is the Ultimate NBA Courtside Look
Kristin Juszczyk dropped a new design just in time for the NBA playoffs!
While the 31-year-old is renowned for the NFL game day ‘fits she wears while supporting her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, she took her newest look to the hardwood. In a post shared to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday night, Juszczyk turned a Golden State Warriors tee into a DIY cropped vest.
The designer also included some behind the scenes snapshots of her process, and paired the finished garment with a pair of low-rise jeans and a distressed leather jacket. She took the look public at Game 4 of the Rockets-Warriors playoff series at the Chase Center, as the Warriors took home a 109-106 win.
“So inspired by you!!!!!” one fan commented on Juszczyk’s post.
“Ridiculously gorgeous AND talented!!!!” another commenter chimed in.
“Begging for a warriors collection :) NBA needs your talent. This is so good 💙,” one user added.
Her hubby also added a sweet note in the comments for his wife of five years:
“I’m so damn lucky!” the professional football player exclaimed.
In an interview with The New York Times, Juszczyk divulged her perspective on the increasing popularity of her creations.
“I think it’s cool for people to see that I don’t have a fancy studio. I’m sewing on my ping-pong table. That’s another reason this resonates with people: It’s very relatable. People do projects at home all the time,” the designer shared.
In February of 2024, the NFL released its first drop with Kristin Juszczyk Designs in a major milestone for the designer’s brand that's spread league-wide and beyond.
In Jan. 2024, Juszczyk curated a custom Chiefs puffer jacket for Taylor Swift (and one SI Swimsuit alum Brittany Mahomes). By March of that year, she posted a puffer vest she designed for basketball phenom Caitlin Clark in a collaboration with State Farm.
“My goal has always been to supply my designs to fans of all different events,” Juszczyk added. “I never wanted to pigeonhole myself to just the NFL, because I think there are fans in all sporting worlds and leagues and clubs that are looking for more fresh, fashion-forward designs.”
While Juszczyk’s newest cropped vest isn’t for sale, you can get your hands on a number of her exclusive designs from her apparel brand, Off Season, in collaboration with the NFL, Emma Grede and Fanatics.