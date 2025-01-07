Kristin Juszczyk’s Brand Off Season is for the Fans, the ‘Heartbeat of Sports Culture’
It started with a patchwork tube top and a dream. What began as a fun DIY project for game day in 2020 has, five years later, turned into Off Season, a premium fan apparel brand co-founded by designer and NFL wife Kristin Juszczyk and business mogul Emma Grede. With a mission to bridge the gap between fashion and sports culture, the new label, available now on offseasonbrand.com, offers fans a stylish way to represent their favorite teams beyond the stadium. But for designer Juszczyk, this venture is about more than just clothes—it’s about empowering the fans to express themselves with confidence.
While Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk, has dressed some of the biggest celebrity sports fans and WAGs—Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo, Olivia Dunne, Simone Biles and Taylor Swift among them—her true passion lies in creating pieces for ordinary fans.
“Fans are the heartbeat of sports culture—they bring the energy, loyalty and passion that makes it all so special, the San Jose, Calif. resident tells SI Swimsuit. “Designing for them means creating something that not only reflects their team pride but also empowers them to express themselves in a fresh, authentic way. I think this is where personal style and fan culture intersect in such an exciting way. Fashion allows people to make their fandom their own. Off Season is about breaking away from the typical jersey or game-day tee and offering pieces that fans can integrate into their everyday lives, from the stadium to the street.”
From hobby to business
Off Season is a direct reflection of the 30-year-old’s journey from self-taught designer (using YouTube tutorials) to entrepreneur and viral social media star. What began with patchwork game day outfits made at her kitchen table has evolved into a brand that blends high-fashion aesthetics with team-centric details. The brand’s first collection, launching January 7, features unisex player ($395) and team ($375) puffer jackets, vests ($295) and a long coat ($495) representing five iconic NFL teams, including the 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.
I’ve always had a passion for design, but turning that passion into a business took a lot of trial and error,” she shares. “Now, partnering with industry leaders like Emma Grede and Fanatics has been a game changer. Emma is someone who has such a sharp understanding of both business and culture, and working alongside her has given me the opportunity to think bigger—not just about design, but about scaling the brand, connecting with consumers on a deeper level, and building a sustainable, impactful business.”
Juszczyk’s earliest creations were never meant to reach practically the entire NFL fandom, but after dressing celebrities and signing a licensing deal with the league, she realized there was space in the market to rethink traditional fan apparel. “For years, I’ve been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players’ wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger,” she said in a press release, noting to SI Swimsuit that she wants people to feel “empowered, confident and comfortable—no matter the occasion” when wearing her designs. “The idea is that Off Season isn’t just about sports or game day; it’s a lifestyle.”
Bridging the gap between fashion and fandom
Off Season was created to meet a demand that Juszczyk noticed both in herself and in fellow fans—a desire for stylish, high-quality pieces that go beyond traditional game day looks. Her goal has never been to reinvent fan apparel but rather elevate, personalize and put her own magical touch on it.
“Whether you’re at a game, tailgating or out with friends, my designs are meant to transcend the boundaries of traditional fan gear wear. I want people to feel like they can be their best selves—strong, unapologetic and ready for anything life throws their way,” she explains. “We are about self-expression and celebrating the Off Season moments that are just as important as game day.”
Grede, the British businesswoman who helped turn Kardashian-backed brands SKIMS and Good American into billion-dollar businesses, saw the potential in Juszczyk’s vision right away and was “blown away” not only by her designs but her community online.
“I’ve always believed that brands work best when they’re in lockstep with what’s happening in the wider culture,” the 42-year-old says. “Timing is everything. While I’ve always been a sports fan; I grew up going to soccer games every week with my family in England; I’ve seen a seismic shift in the way sports is impacting popular culture right now. After the Olympics last year, the Super Bowl becoming a global must-watch whether you follow the rest of the football season or not, and then seeing how Women’s sports has taken center stage, the time just feels right to disrupt this category.”
The brand’s debut features just a limited collection but Juszczyk is already thinking bigger. “As Off Season grows, I really see it expanding beyond just the teams we’re starting with,” she adds. “While we're launching with five NFL teams, our ultimate vision is to create a brand that resonates with athletes, fans and people who love the culture of sport, no matter what team they support or what sport they follow. The goal is to build something that feels inclusive and speaks to the energy of different fan bases.”
The challenges and joys of building a brand from the ground up
Launching a brand from scratch is no small feat, and both Juszczyk and Grede acknowledge the challenges that came with bringing Off Season to life. For Juszczyk, the process of fulfilling her dreams has been both “humbling” and extremely rewarding. The most “incredible” part has been seeing all the fan support and watching people “connect” to the brand ever since she teased it on Jan. 2.
“It’s truly surreal and deeply rewarding to see this vision come to life,” Juszczyk gushes. “Knowing that fans will be wearing pieces I designed is a dream come true because Off Season was created with them in mind.”
“Honestly, I love building and working towards a creative vision,” Grede agrees. “Putting teams together and giving people opportunities to do great work is what I live for.”
Both founders see Off Season as a brand that will continue to evolve, expanding its reach while staying true to its core mission: creating elevated fan apparel that celebrates individuality and team spirit.
“This debut collection is just the beginning,” Grede teased in a press release.
Inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs
Last summer, Juszczyk launched a collaborative capsule collection with Gatorade. When we spoke with the New York native at the time, she emphasized her desire to defy the stereotype that you need to figure out and commit to your passions early in life. As someone who pivoted into a new industry later in her career, Juszczyk hopes her story inspires others to take risks and chase their dreams, even when they “don’t have all the answers.”
“Take the leap, even if it feels uncertain or scary,” Juszczyk encourages today. “Growth doesn’t happen in comfort zones, and some of the most fulfilling experiences in life come from betting on yourself. Off Season is proof that it’s never too late to pivot or chase a dream you’ve been holding onto.”
Grede, who has built a career on helping women scale their businesses, echoed that notion. “My advice is to always do what you are afraid to do and know that you can’t teach tenacity,” the Side Hustlers cohost says. “If you really care, you have to go all out and do everything it takes. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘I never lose, I either win or I learn,’ and I think you have to take that viewpoint.”
You can shop Off Season at OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com.