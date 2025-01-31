Kristin Juszczyk’s Off Season Drops Limited Edition Edgy Super Bowl Puffer Vest
Off Season, the premium fan apparel brand co-founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and business mogul Emma Grede, has just introduced its first limited-edition release: the Off Season x NFL Super Bowl LIX Puffer Vest. The exclusive unisex design is a super chic and edgy black vest featuring luxe embroidered details that read SUPER BOWL LIX, National Football League and the location and date of the Big Game next Sunday.
This year’s event, set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will feature the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers—where Juszczyk’s husband, Kyle, is a fullback. With tensions high and history on the line, this matchup promises to deliver another thrilling showdown between two of the league’s best teams.
Unisex Off Season x NFL Black Super Bowl LIX Puffer Vest, $345 (offseasonbrand.com)
With its sleek and bold design, the Off Season puffer vest is the perfect way to look cool and stay warm whether you’re in the arena or watching from Afar. Available in sizes XS–3XL, the vest retails for $345. With only a limited number produced, it’s sure to become a collector’s item for die-hard football fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
The vest reimagines fan apparel with intricate details that set it apart from traditional sportswear. It features hand-applied Super Bowl LIX graphics and “Welcome to the Team” along the low back, along with custom jacquard accents and striking 3D silicone patches. A soft corduroy lining adds an extra layer of comfort, while its insulated polyester fill and water-resistant heavyweight design ensure warmth without sacrificing style.
“Fans are the heartbeat of sports culture—they bring the energy, loyalty and passion that makes it all so special,” the San Jose, Calif. resident says. “Designing for them means creating something that not only reflects their team pride but also empowers them to express themselves in a fresh, authentic way. I think this is where personal style and fan culture intersect in such an exciting way. Fashion allows people to make their fandom their own.
And, if you’re in the mood to represent one of the teams this weekend, both the Chiefs and Eagles (in addition to the 49ers, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills) are part of the five-team initial drop from the brand. Shop at offseasonbrand.com.
This new release comes on the heels of Off Season’s debut collection, released Jan. 7, featuring unisex player ($395) and team ($375) puffer jackets, vests ($295) and a long coat ($495). Each piece blends bold aesthetics with premium craftsmanship, reflecting the designer’s vision and signature patchwork style.
“Off Season is about breaking away from the typical jersey or game-day tee and offering pieces that fans can integrate into their everyday lives, from the stadium to the street. For years, I’ve been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players’ wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger,” Juszczyk, 30, tells SI Swimsuit of her brand’s mission. “Whether you’re at a game, tailgating or out with friends, my designs are meant to transcend the boundaries of traditional fan gear wear. I want people to feel like they can be their best selves—strong, unapologetic and ready for anything life throws their way.”
You can shop Off Season at OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com.