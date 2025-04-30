Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner Signs Off on Ab-Baring All-White Looks for Summer

The model and entrepreneur stopped by Ulta in Calabasas to check out her Kylie Cosmetics display.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is kicking off summer in her signature uniform: an all-white look that’s equal parts laid-back and luxe.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul stepped out on April 26 to visit an Ulta store in Calabasas and celebrate her Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum, which was recently named Ulta Beauty’s 2024 Exclusive Brand Launch of the Year—and, naturally, she did it in style.

The entrepreneur wore her favorite KHY Cropped Raw Hem Rib Tank ($48), a piece she’s praised multiple times as a wardrobe essential. The fitted top flaunted her toned abs and gave off a cool, unbothered vibe while still feeling polished and pulled together.

She paired it with ivory Lace-Up Jeans ($707) by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, which featured a skinny-straight silhouette and intricate lace-up detailing down the center front for a playful, sultry touch.

To elevate the monochrome base, Jenner accessorized with a mix of timeless and trendy high-fashion pieces: a Panthère de Cartier watch, a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2001 snakeskin drawstring bag and black thong Manolo Blahnik kitten heels. She finished the look with a chic high-low twist—Bru Eyewear’s viral Flossie Soot ($110) sunglasses.

Her hair was styled in smooth, bouncy waves and her makeup was classic Kylie—feathered brows, wispy lashes, sculpted cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy pinky-nude lip, likely achieved with a full face of Kylie Cosmetics.

The reality TV star snapped a series of photos holding some of her products, including the iconic Lip Kits and new fragrance and struck a playful pose squatting in front of her dedicated display. The mom of two, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, added a pop of color with a cherry red acrylic manicure, courtesy of LA-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

“ms. jenner @ultabeauty🫦,” she captioned a twitter and Instagram post.

Jenner launched the brand in 2015 and has continued to grow and evolve the company to be a mainstay in beauty.

“I’m on my way to Ulta Beauty because Cosmic won Exclusive Brand Launch of [2024]. It’s the best day ever,” Jenner shared in a TikTok vlog documenting the outing alongside makeup artist Ariel Tejada. “We love you, Ulta!”

While at the store, she picked up bottles of the original Cosmic Kylie Jenner—described as an “ambery floral” scent—and Cosmic 2.0, a “floral amber,” according to kyliecosmetics.com. She even scored a Kylie Cosmetics–branded tote bag with her in-store purchase.

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

