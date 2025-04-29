Kylie Jenner Makes Sporty Glam Effortless in All-Black Sculpting Workout Set
Kylie Jenner is once again proving that no one does sporty chic quite like she can. The 27-year-old posed in front of an outdoor grassy field, soaking up the daytime sun in a sleek all-black workout set from Alo Yoga.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jenner showed off her curves and washboard abs in the Airlift Alignment Bra ($61) and Airlift High-Waist Alignment Legging ($89), two best-selling pieces featuring sweet white trimming and crafted from Alo’s best-selling performance fabric.
The cap-sleeve bra featured molded cups and a chic contrast logo band for an elevated twist on classic activewear, while the coordinating leggings offered a true compressive fit designed to move with the body. A cherry red acrylic manicure added a fun pop of color to the monochrome ensemble.
Though both pieces have already sold out, fans can still snag other celebrity-loved styles at a major discount. Alo’s 4th Annual Aloversary Sale kicked off yesterday, offering 30% off sitewide on everything from go-to model off-duty street style looks to the coziest laid-back loungewear favorites. View the post here.
With her glowy, fresh-faced glam, loose, bouncy curls and signature hourglass figure on full display, the beauty mogul delivered a masterclass in effortless athleisure style. The reality TV star‘s makeup featured a luminous base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy pinky-nude lip—likely courtesy of her own successful Kylie Cosmetics empire.
“@alo girl 🖤,” the mom of two, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, captioned the series of dreamy photos shared with her 393 million followers. Jenner, who is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet, let her flawless skin do most of the talking.
And it spoke volumes: her sculpted abs, chiseled frame and fresh, dewy complexion exuded a radiant, powerful energy that perfectly captured the brand’s fusion of high-performance and high-fashion.
“HOT,” Maguire Grace Amundsen commented.
“Hottest,” Lauren Perez agreed
“I’m a Kylie girl,” Sydney Sohan wrote.
“U look unreal,” Laura Galebe added.
“SO PRETTY😍✨🔥,” one fan chimed.
Jenner has long been a devoted fan and ambassador of Alo Yoga, frequently incorporating the brand’s high-quality pieces into her everyday wardrobe. Back in February, the KHY founder channeled major romantic, feminine energy just in time for Valentine’s Day, posing in a soft baby pink triangle sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings set as she snapped a mirror selfie. Even her older sister Kendall is a stan.
Shop the sale now through May 2 at aloyoga.com.