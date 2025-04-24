Kylie Jenner Is Simply Stunning in Baby Tee, Faux Leather Micro Skirt Combo
Kylie Jenner just reminded fans why she’s one of the most influential style icons of her generation. The 27-year-old posed in a dimly lit hallway wearing an all-black ensemble from her own fashion label, KHY—and the vibe matched her signature cool, sleek and unbothered it girl aura.
The founder and creative director flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure in the brand’s best-selling cotton baby tee ($42) and the faux leather micro mini skirt ($178), both available now on khy.com. The top featured a fitted silhouette, supersoft cotton jersey fabric and a high crewneck. Her buttery-soft, sultry bottoms included a flattering low-rise silhouette and side zipper closure.
“fav faux leather mini skirt & baby tee restocked on khy.com 🤭🤭🖤@khy,” the reality TV star captioned the duo of pics, reminding her 393 million Instagram followers that the timeless, highly-rated items were available again. Her long dark locks looked luscious as ever in smooth bouncy curls, and she opted for a fresh, dewy glam moment with a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a glossy plump pinky-nude lip—likely a result of a full face of Kylie Cosmetics products.
View the post here.
The mom of two accessorized with a massive black leather Miu Miu tote and a chunky gold statement ring as she showed off her soft smolder in one snap and her sweet pouty smize in another.
“This is the most beautiful woman to ever exist and it isn't even close,” one fan gushed in the comments.
The all-black outfit was the ultimate minimalist statement, perfectly embodying Jenner’s evolving style sensibility. “I’ve definitely had some moments of quiet luxury, as they would say, but I’m always experimenting,” she told Elle. “At the root of my authentic style, I think I’m more dark feminine.”
Jenner continues to spotlight emerging talent through her brand’s designer collaborations. “I want to see who’s doing cool things and specializes in a specific look,” she shared of choosing partners. “Then I think about creating pieces that would be interesting to the KHY audience, but staying true to the designer throughout the whole process. We then focus on design details and a high quality product that we know our customers will love.”
The brand has made waves for delivering on both creativity and quality.
“I love beauty and fashion,” Jenner added. “I have always had a special place in my heart for design, and an appreciation of the artistry behind the brands that I love.”