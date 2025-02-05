Kylie Jenner Flaunts Toned Abs in Black Leather ‘Hot New Set’ From Her Khy Line
Kylie Jenner stuns with her recent Instagram post, showing off her beautiful physique as well as her stunning new items from her clothing line, Khy. Jenner has never failed to create masterpieces in the form of clothes and she’s showing that, even after all this time as a beauty and fashion mogul, she hasn’t lost her touch.
The new set includes a black faux leather bralette that not only hugs the upper body perfectly but also pushes up everything in the most flattering way. Matching with the top, the look also includes fitted black faux leather pants. The pants are low-rise, providing a sexy look for those pairing them with the bralette or opting for something different like an ab-flaunting crop top. This ensemble is both effortless and stylish, making it a must-have for anyone who needs more black clothing staples in their closets.
Posing to the song “Race car” by Tate McRae, Jenner was the picture of simplistic fashion in her video. “hot new set by @khy just dropped,” she captioned the post shared with her whopping 394 million followers.
The black faux leather low rise bottoms ($88) the Kardashians star dons can be found on the official website in various sizes for customers. The black faux leather twisted bralette ($62) is also available on the site right now. Shop more on www.khy.com.
Despite the brand still being new, having officially launched in November 2024, it’s, unsurprisingly, performing well for the mom of two. It even brought in an impressive $1 million in sales during its first hour of launch.
“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” the 27-year-old reality star told Vogue. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself."
So far, it seems Jenner is seeing happy returns in both monetary value and customer satisfaction. Because of this, the celebrity is continuing to release more pieces of clothing, including the pants set and faux fur coats.
Expect more heat from Jenner in the future—after all, this businesswoman always knows how to bring it!