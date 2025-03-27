Kylie Jenner Returns to Her OG ‘Baddie’ Roots in Daring Sports Bra and Low-Rise Leggings
Kylie Jenner is momentarily returning to her iconic King Kylie roots, with a modern twist, of course. The reality TV star flaunted her slim, sculpted hourglass figure and sizzling smolder in a new series of Instagram photos. She donned her clothing brand Khy’s black racer bralette ($42) and footed low-rise leggings ($86), both made from a comfortable, sleek 4-way stretch material. She posed for an up-close-and-personal pic showing off her super glowy, full-glam moment, super reminiscent of her 2016 era.
Makeup artist Ariel opted for a flawless matte base, feathered brows, a simple wash of taupe eyeshadow layered with long wispy lashes and subtle dark eyeliner, rosy blush and a perfectly plump pinky-nude lip, using the most stunning Kylie Cosmetics duo of presicion pout lip liner in “cappuccino” and tinted butter balm in “she’s lovely”.
“Ur fav, by ur fav 👨🏻🎨,” the glam guru cheekily captioned an IG pic.
Hairstylist Irinel de León seamlessly added lengthy extensions to Jenner’s dark locks, and wrote “inches for KYLIE 🖤,” on a post showing off the soft, smooth, long and luscious hair.
“original baddie,” the mom of two, who shares her kids Aire and Stormi with ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, captioned her own carousel shared with her 394 million followers on March 25.
Jenner is no stranger to building a brand empire—Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin helped define the celebrity beauty business, and most recently, she expanded into the beverage space with her vodka seltzer line, Sprinter. But with the launch of her fashion label, KHY, in November 2023, the 27-year-old tapped into something even more personal.
“I love beauty and fashion,” she said. “I have always had a special place in my heart for design, and an appreciation of the artistry behind the brands that I love.”
KHY operates on a drop model, releasing limited-edition collections every few weeks in collaboration with emerging and established designers Jenner already admires—most recently, U.K.-based brand Poster Girl. For her, the magic is in the creative matchmaking.
“I want to see who’s doing cool things and specializes in a specific look,” she says of choosing partners. “Then I think about creating pieces that would be interesting to the KHY audience, but staying true to the designer throughout the whole process.”
Jenner’s hands-on approach extends far beyond lending her name to the label. She’s involved in everything from fabric selection and fittings to marketing strategy and campaign direction. “A day at the office usually includes meetings with the design team, mood board creations, drop calendar planning, looking at sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and then fit testing pieces from upcoming drops,” she explained.
So far, KHY has rolled out everything from sleek basics and denim to edgy outerwear and elevated loungewear—and Jenner shows no signs of slowing down.