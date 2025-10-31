Swimsuit

No Costume? No Problem: 7 Halloween Looks You Can Pull Off With Swimwear

SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors have pulled inspo straight from the pages of our annual issues.

Cara O’Bleness

Snow angel
Snow angel / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, SKIMS and Mytheresa

Oct. 31 has officially arrived, and if your Halloweekend is full of costume parties and you don’t yet have a costume, there is still time to assemble a last-minute getup. If you’re looking to put together a showstopping look that will guarantee all eyes are on you, you’ve come to the right place.

Using our very own SI Swimsuit Issues (present and past) as inspiration, our fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together some incredibly trendy Halloween costumes that center around swimwear. Take your pick below, and get ready to take home that costume prize!

Victoria’s Secret Angel

Victoria’s Secret Angel
Victoria’s Secret Angel / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Mytheresa, Wolf and Badger, MC2 Saint Barth and Farfetch

“Shimmery textures and luminous finishes capture that Victoria’s Secret Angel allure,” Wentworth says. As if we weren’t already inspired by the return of th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show recently, we can certainly look back at Ashley Graham’s 2017 feature in Fiji for further ideas.

Norma Kamali Sequined Bikini, $210 (mytheresa.com)

Sequined bikini
Mytheresa

Calliope Thin Straps One-Piece Swimsuit - White, $530 (wolfandbadger.com)

White one-piece
Wolf and Badger

Black Classic Triangle Bikini Leah Marielle With Striped Rhinestone Embellishment, $£69 (Top) and £60 (Bottoms), mc2saintbarth.com

Black bikini
MC2 Saint Barth

Reversible Chunky-Rope Bikini Top, $191 and Bottoms, $165 (farfetch.com)

Rope bikini
Far Fetch

Rhinestone-Embellished Swimsuit, $374 (farfetch.com)

Rhinestone swimsuit
Farfetch

Mia Top Gold, $237 and Mia Bottoms Gold, $169 (wolfandbadger.com)

Gold bikini
Wolf and Badger

Mermaid

Mermaid
Mermaid / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Oceanus, Wolf and Badger, NA-KD, BAOBAB, PatBO and Shani Shermer

This look is all about “seashell accents and liquid-like shine,” per Wentworth. Nicole Williams English served sultry mermaid vibes during her 2023 rookie photo shoot in Dominica, which is the ideal visual needed to interpret this costume.

Selene Sea Shell Swimsuit, $408 (oceanusthelabel.com)

Sea shell swimsuit
Oceanus

Sienna Sequin Embroidery Bikini Top - Green, $239 and Bottoms, $239 (wolfandbadger.com)

Sequined bikini
Wolf and Badger

Shell Shaped Swimsuit, $49.95 (na-kd.com)

Shell shaped swimsuit
NA-KD

Gaia Bikini Top, $110 and Bottom, $100 (baobabstore.com)

Gaia bikini
BAOBAB

Seashell Lycra Embroidered Bikini Top, $137.50 and Bottom, $125 (patbo.com)

Seashell bikini
PatBO

Lavinia One-Piece, $135 (shanishemer.com)

Blue one-piece
Shani Shemer

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams
Wednesday Addams / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, Tropic of C, Wolf and Badger, Monday Swimwear and Mytheresa

“Black suits with subtle hardware or an unexpected twist,” are the key components of a Halloween costume that channels this dreadful character. When athlete Jillian Hayes stepped on the SI Swimsuit set in 2024 in Belize, she embodied Wednesday Addams perfectly.

Olivia One-Piece, $100 (tropicofc.com)

Black one-piece
Tropic of C

Dulcet Double Layered One-Shoulder Bikini Top With Golden Buckle In Black, $231 and Bottoms, $200 (wolfandbadger.com)

Black bikini
Wolf and Badger

Sausalito One-Piece, $176 (mondayswimwear.com)

Black one-piece
Monday Swimwear

Embellished Bikini Top, $225 and Cut-Out Bottoms, $195 (mytheresa.com)

Black bikini
Mytheresa

Mercedes Studded Swimsuit, $340 (mytheresa.com)

Studded one-piece
Mytheresa

Midnight Lace Halter, $92 and Bottoms, $80 (wolfandbadger.com)

Lace bikini
Wolf and Badger

Supergirl

Supergirl
Supergirl / James Macari/Sports Illustrated, Pucci, WeWoreWhat, ViX Paula Hermanny, Riot Swim, Triangl, Bloomingdales

Bold primary tones—think blue, red and yellow—make this costume a standout ensemble. For the superhero-inspired look, we’re drawing from SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson’s 2016 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos.

Labirinto Print Triangle Bikini Top, $275 and Bottoms, $230 (pucci.com)

Print triangle bikini
Pucci

Full Coverage Underwire Bikini Top, $79 and Classic Scoop Bottom, $59 (weworewhat.com)

Blue and white bikini
WeWoreWhat

Firenze Paige T Back Tri Top, $138 and Bottoms, $128 (vixpaulahermanny.com)

Red bikini
ViX Paula Hermanny

Echo One-Piece Moderate Coverage - Ocean Water, $165 (riotswim.com)

Blue one-piece
Riot Swim

Mima - Nasse Red Crop Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)

Red bikini
Triangl

Dolce One-Piece Swimsuit, $215 to $230 (bloomingdales.com)

Dolce one-piece swimsuit
Bloomingdales

Cheetah

Cheetah
Cheetah / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated, Reina Olga, Melissa Odabash, Mytheresa, Farfetch, Princess Polly, Tropic of C

“Cheetah print never goes out of style,” Wentworth points out. Meaning you’ll not only slay your Halloween costume by purchasing one of the below suits, you’ll also guarantee you’re adding a classic print to your swimwear wardrobe. Olivia Culpo’s 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, serves as the perfect inspo here.

Hammond Bikini Top, $202 and Splash Bikini Bottoms, $215 (reinaolga.com)

Cheetah bikini
Reina Olga

Mauritius Cheetah Swimsuit, $287 (us.odabash.com)

Cheetah one-piece
Melissa Odabash

Flora Leopard Print Bikini Top, $160 and Bottoms, $160 (mytheresa.com)

Lace leopard bikini
Mytheresa

Italian Stallion Swimsuit, $181 (farfetch.com)

Leopard swimsuit
Farfetch

Blaylock Triangle Bikini Top Red / Leopard, $39 and Beasley Tie Side Bikini Bottoms Red / Leopard, $35 (us.princesspolly.com)

Red cheetah bikini
Princess Polly

The C One-Piece in Baby Cheetah, $200 (tropicofc.com)

Cheetah one-piece
Tropic of C

Cowgirl

Cowgirl
Cowgirl / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated, SAME, Peony Swimwear, MC2 Saint Barth, Free People and Miaou

“Bandana motifs, faded florals and belt accents give these suits some Western charm,” Wentworth notes. Take a peek back at Emily DiDonato’s 2020 feature in Wyoming for some extra ideas for your mood board.

Western Underwire Top, $178 and ‘90s Bottom, $138 (samelosangeles.com)

Western bikini
SAME

Forever Underwire One-Piece, $250 (us.peonyswimwear.com)

Checkered one-piece
Peony Swimwear

Woman Triangle Bandanna Bikini Top, $79 and Bottom, $65 (us.mc2saintbarth.com)

Bandana bikini
MC2 Saint Barth

Baben Antoinette Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $228 (freepeople.com)

Printed one-piece
Free People
Cow print bikini
Miaou

Western One-Piece, $498 (samelosangeles.com)

Western one-piece
SAME

Snow angel

Snow angel
Snow angel / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, SKIMS, Mytheresa, Eterne

This look is all about “icy whites and soft shimmer, elevated with ethereal details,” Wentworth says. Channel SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s 2025 photo shoot in Switzerland for similar vibes.

Ruffle Triangle Bikini Top, $32 and Ruffle Dipped Tie Bikini Bottom, $30 (skims.com)

Ruffle bikini
SKIMS

Embellished Halter Neck Swimsuit, $252 (mytheresa.com)

White halter swimsuit
Mytheresa

Sol Bikini Top, $115 and Costa Bikini Bottoms, $120 (mytheresa.com)

White bikini
Mytheresa

Lamé Swimsuit, $640 (mytheresa.com)

White one-piece
Mytheresa

Broadway Scalloped Bikini Top, $210 and Mott Scalloped Bikini Bottoms, $210 (mytheresa.com)

Scalloped white bikini
Mytheresa

Kaia One-Piece, $165 (eterne.com)

White strapless one-piece
Eterne
Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion