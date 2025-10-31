No Costume? No Problem: 7 Halloween Looks You Can Pull Off With Swimwear
Oct. 31 has officially arrived, and if your Halloweekend is full of costume parties and you don’t yet have a costume, there is still time to assemble a last-minute getup. If you’re looking to put together a showstopping look that will guarantee all eyes are on you, you’ve come to the right place.
Using our very own SI Swimsuit Issues (present and past) as inspiration, our fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together some incredibly trendy Halloween costumes that center around swimwear. Take your pick below, and get ready to take home that costume prize!
Victoria’s Secret Angel
“Shimmery textures and luminous finishes capture that Victoria’s Secret Angel allure,” Wentworth says. As if we weren’t already inspired by the return of th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show recently, we can certainly look back at Ashley Graham’s 2017 feature in Fiji for further ideas.
Norma Kamali Sequined Bikini, $210 (mytheresa.com)
Calliope Thin Straps One-Piece Swimsuit - White, $530 (wolfandbadger.com)
Black Classic Triangle Bikini Leah Marielle With Striped Rhinestone Embellishment, $£69 (Top) and £60 (Bottoms), mc2saintbarth.com
Reversible Chunky-Rope Bikini Top, $191 and Bottoms, $165 (farfetch.com)
Rhinestone-Embellished Swimsuit, $374 (farfetch.com)
Mia Top Gold, $237 and Mia Bottoms Gold, $169 (wolfandbadger.com)
Mermaid
This look is all about “seashell accents and liquid-like shine,” per Wentworth. Nicole Williams English served sultry mermaid vibes during her 2023 rookie photo shoot in Dominica, which is the ideal visual needed to interpret this costume.
Selene Sea Shell Swimsuit, $408 (oceanusthelabel.com)
Sienna Sequin Embroidery Bikini Top - Green, $239 and Bottoms, $239 (wolfandbadger.com)
Shell Shaped Swimsuit, $49.95 (na-kd.com)
Gaia Bikini Top, $110 and Bottom, $100 (baobabstore.com)
Seashell Lycra Embroidered Bikini Top, $137.50 and Bottom, $125 (patbo.com)
Lavinia One-Piece, $135 (shanishemer.com)
Wednesday Addams
“Black suits with subtle hardware or an unexpected twist,” are the key components of a Halloween costume that channels this dreadful character. When athlete Jillian Hayes stepped on the SI Swimsuit set in 2024 in Belize, she embodied Wednesday Addams perfectly.
Olivia One-Piece, $100 (tropicofc.com)
Dulcet Double Layered One-Shoulder Bikini Top With Golden Buckle In Black, $231 and Bottoms, $200 (wolfandbadger.com)
Sausalito One-Piece, $176 (mondayswimwear.com)
Embellished Bikini Top, $225 and Cut-Out Bottoms, $195 (mytheresa.com)
Mercedes Studded Swimsuit, $340 (mytheresa.com)
Midnight Lace Halter, $92 and Bottoms, $80 (wolfandbadger.com)
Supergirl
Bold primary tones—think blue, red and yellow—make this costume a standout ensemble. For the superhero-inspired look, we’re drawing from SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson’s 2016 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos.
Labirinto Print Triangle Bikini Top, $275 and Bottoms, $230 (pucci.com)
Full Coverage Underwire Bikini Top, $79 and Classic Scoop Bottom, $59 (weworewhat.com)
Firenze Paige T Back Tri Top, $138 and Bottoms, $128 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
Echo One-Piece Moderate Coverage - Ocean Water, $165 (riotswim.com)
Mima - Nasse Red Crop Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
Dolce One-Piece Swimsuit, $215 to $230 (bloomingdales.com)
Cheetah
“Cheetah print never goes out of style,” Wentworth points out. Meaning you’ll not only slay your Halloween costume by purchasing one of the below suits, you’ll also guarantee you’re adding a classic print to your swimwear wardrobe. Olivia Culpo’s 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia, serves as the perfect inspo here.
Hammond Bikini Top, $202 and Splash Bikini Bottoms, $215 (reinaolga.com)
Mauritius Cheetah Swimsuit, $287 (us.odabash.com)
Flora Leopard Print Bikini Top, $160 and Bottoms, $160 (mytheresa.com)
Italian Stallion Swimsuit, $181 (farfetch.com)
Blaylock Triangle Bikini Top Red / Leopard, $39 and Beasley Tie Side Bikini Bottoms Red / Leopard, $35 (us.princesspolly.com)
The C One-Piece in Baby Cheetah, $200 (tropicofc.com)
Cowgirl
“Bandana motifs, faded florals and belt accents give these suits some Western charm,” Wentworth notes. Take a peek back at Emily DiDonato’s 2020 feature in Wyoming for some extra ideas for your mood board.
Western Underwire Top, $178 and ‘90s Bottom, $138 (samelosangeles.com)
Forever Underwire One-Piece, $250 (us.peonyswimwear.com)
Woman Triangle Bandanna Bikini Top, $79 and Bottom, $65 (us.mc2saintbarth.com)
Baben Antoinette Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $228 (freepeople.com)
Western One-Piece, $498 (samelosangeles.com)
Snow angel
This look is all about “icy whites and soft shimmer, elevated with ethereal details,” Wentworth says. Channel SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek’s 2025 photo shoot in Switzerland for similar vibes.