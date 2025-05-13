Camille Kostek: 2025 Switzerland

After co-winning the SI Swim Search in 2018—SI Swimsuit’s first open casting call—Kostek has become a staple for the brand, appearing in every issue since her debut. Throughout her career, the 33-year-old model, former New England Patriots cheerleader and Connecticut native has acted as the host for NBC’s Dancing With Myself and TNT’s Wipeout, partnered with beloved brands to create her own swimwear and jewelry collections and shared glimpses into her day-to-day life with her one million followers on Instagram. When she’s not busy making modeling in freezing temperatures look effortless, she's spreading her positivity online—after all, she #NeverStopsDancing.
To say Saas-Fe is something right out of a fantasy book is certainly an understatement, with stunning snow-covered mountains as far as the eye can see. Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the somewhat secluded location is the perfect spot to gaze upon the crystal blue waters of Kreuzboden Lake or hit the slopes at Längfluh.
Inspired by cold-weather staples, the stylists leaned into an ice queen aesthetic for this sparkling Switzerland shoot. The looks were kept as soft and delicate as new-fallen snow while also incorporating some edgy and exciting hardware to further play with textures. The final result was a powerful play to prove opposites do, indeed, attract, with the traditionally tropical looks merging seamlessly with the winter landscape.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: TTracy Murphy at Statement Artists using True Botanicals and Koh Gen Do Photographer: Derek Kettela
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Goggles by Blenders. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Jacket by Alo. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Jacket by Alo. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Shrug by Theiacouture. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
