Jillian Hayes
Jillian Hayes has always had big ambitions where athletics are concerned. Between her four-year basketball career at the University of Cincinnati—where she has racked up over 1,000 points and become the No. 6 highest women’s basketball scorer in school history—her podcast, Half an Athlete, and her career ambitions, including playing professionally overseas and pursuing sports broadcasting, she is making the most of her athletic career. Hayes owes those ambitions to her family members, all of whom have pursued sports in some capacity. Between football and basketball, her five family members have all played sports seriously (and some even professionally). The athlete makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024.
GALLERIES
VIDEOS
ARTICLES
Published