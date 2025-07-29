Lauren Chan’s Ethereal Intimates Look Is Redefining Bachelorette Fashion
Lauren Chan looks heavenly in white, especially now that the bride-to-be is sporting the color more than usual. This week, she took to Instagram to flaunt her sophisticated and graceful bachelorette ensemble that we can’t stop staring at. As always, Chan puts her own spin on a tradition.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model’s bachelorette look begins with a dramatic white Mugler blazer, a show-stopping, statement-making item. Underneath the blazer, she sports a form-fitting corset girdle with lace pointed cups as the bra. Transparent fabric makes up the majority of the bottom half, giving the entire outfit an ethereal look.
Her makeup is equally as dreamy, with white eyeshadow making quite the statement. She adds voluminous eyelashes, sharp, dark eyebrows and mocha brown overlined lips to complete her look. This style of her glam is a stellar choice as it somehow manages to both complement and juxtapose the monochromatic bachelorette ensemble.
The New York Liberty’s Pride game was the site of Chan and fiancé Hayley Kosan’s bachelorette party. The two were joined by friends, partying and smiling ear to ear as they were surrounded by nothing but love all night.
Chan and Kosan got engaged in March 2025, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news. This huge milestone is, of course, so special for Chan, especially when it comes to how much of her journey became a full-circle moment with SI Swimsuit.
When she first joined SI Swimsuit in 2023, she was fresh off a divorce from a man before coming out as a lesbian with an essay in the magazine. Through all the changes, she kept moving forward, knowing she would eventually find the path that she was meant to be on. That path, fortunately, led her to finding love again.
“I started my coming out journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 and I couldn’t be happier to be talking to you today, newly engaged,” she shared with us a the time. “In the face of continued political and cultural attack, it remains important for the LGBTQ+ community to share our joy and humanity. Love is love—and I’m very proud to be representing that within such a culture-shaping publication.“
Wedding bells are more than ready to echo through the ceremonious halls, waiting for the day Chan and Kosan are officially married.