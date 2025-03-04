Lauren Chan and Hayley Kosan Announce Engagement With Romantic Black and White Photo Series
Lauren Chan and Hayley Kosan are officially engaged! The Canadian model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star announced the exciting news on Instagram with a heartfelt caption and a series of stunning black and white photo booth strip snapshots.
“💍 WE’RE ENGAGED!!!! 💍,” Chan wrote enthusiastically alongside the March 4 carousel, which perfectly captured the love and warmth between the couple. She beamed bright in some photos, showing off her new ring, while the pair shared a sweet kiss in another.
Chan made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 with photographer James Macari in the Dominican Republic and returned for the 2024 issue, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico. The former Glamour fashion features editor and Henning founder has been open about her personal journey, writing a deeply personal essay for the brand’s website alongside her rookie reveal, where she came out as gay just months after announcing her amicable divorce.
In a statement celebrating her engagement, Chan shared the significance of publicly embracing her love: “I started my coming out journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 and I couldn’t be happier to be talking to you today, newly engaged,” she tells us. “In the face of continued political and cultural attack, it remains important for the LGBTQ+ community to share our joy and humanity. Love is love—and I’m very proud to be representing that within such a culture-shaping publication.”
The Traitors Canada reality series alum, who recently starred in a playful campaign for Leset’s collaboration with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, hard-launched her relationship with Kosan in December 2023 after dating for some time. Kosan, an award-winning independent director, shares Chan’s great sense of humor—her Instagram bio proudly reads: “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Husband of the Year 2024.”
The couple have been open about their relationship and completely inseparable since they began dating—often sharing adorable moments on social media. They made a memorable appearance at the SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City last May, where they turned heads with their ultra-chic and edgy outfits.
Fans and fellow SI Swimsuit stars flooded the comments section of Chan’s engagement post with well wishes and congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s love story and the beautiful milestone they’ve reached together.
“Screaming!!! Vogue better cover this wedding,” 2024 rookie Jena Sims commented.
“We could see the forever love already 😍😍😍congratulations 💍,” Lareshia Jackson noted.
“Congrats you two!!!! 🥹🥹🥹,” 2022 cover girl Yumi Nu exclaimed.