Lauren Chan Makes a Sheer Statement at Met Gala Afterparty—and Fans Are Obsessed
Lauren Chan absolutely understands how to rock a spectacular look, and her 2025 Met Gala afterparty ensemble was no exception!
On the famous first Monday in May, the model and SI Swimsuit staple stepped out in her best designer duds for the many afterparty events around New York, and it’s safe to say fans weren’t ready for the daring look she opted for.
Also, I’m going to warn you right now: it’s going to be pretty much impossible for me (hi, it’s me, the human writer of this article) not to reference Mean Girls when discussing this outfit—but I promise I won’t try to make fetch happen. I’ve been told it’s not going to happen.
Donning a unique cropped gray buttoned-up jacket with cutouts directly on the bust à la a revenge-targeted Regina George, Chan took the “tailored for you” dress code notes for the 2025 Mat Gala to a whole new extreme, quite literally bearing it all. Under the jacket, she wore what appeared to be a sheer black nylon top with matching sheer black nylon tights (or it could have alternatively been a full sheer black nylon catsuit—difficult to be sure, but either way, “jaw-dropping” would be an understatement!).
Beneath the layers of nylon, black high-waisted undergarments were visible, and Chan opted to further accessorize the look with a couple of silver rings and strappy black heels.
For her hair and makeup, the model went with a kind of mid-‘90s mega-glam. Her long, dark locks were left down, parted in the middle while flowing in casual waves onto her shoulders. Her makeup was equal parts gorgeous and grunge, going with glowing skin, a strong, arched eyebrow and separated eyelashes before finishing everything off with a dark-lined lip, adding a contrasting lighter nude lipstick in the center for that Pamela Anderson-era pop.
And of course, the model’s many followers and fans had plenty of love to share on Instagram, hopping in Chan’s comment section to make sure she knew just how much she positively killed this wild and wonderful look:
“Oh diva. Obsessed,” one fan simply praised.
“This is bad ass!! Understood the assignment!” Another commenter added.
“And none for Gretchen Weiners...” A commenter wrote, also referencing Mean Girls, to which Chan responded: “hahaha EXACTLY!” (While also vindicating me in the process because SEE? I KNEW IT!).
Fans of the model and influencer have quite a bit to look forward to this month, even aside from this unbelievable Met Gala look, as Chan will be returning to the pages of SI Swimsuit for the brand's 2025 shoot, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda.