Everything to Know About Lauren Chan, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
When Lauren Chan made her debut in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, she also made history. Not only was she the first openly queer brand rookie, but she also used the opportunity to come out to the world, penning a deeply personal and engaging essay on how she discovered she was a lesbian in her 30s.
The entrepreneur, who began her career in New York City as a fashion editor at Glamour and a plus-size model, has since launched her own plus-size clothing line and has appeared in TV shows like The Traitors Canada. She’s also now a three-time SI Swimsuit model, appearing in back-to-back issues, including the upcoming 2025 magazine which hits stands in May.
Chan just wrapped up her shoot for her third SI Swimsuit feature, posing for photographer Ben Watts in the gorgeous, sunny Bermuda. Though readers will have to wait to see her full gallery of images until the 2025 issue releases, we are so thrilled to share the first official photo right now. Wearing a super feminine, lovely white lace bikini with a halter neck, the 2024 Chinatown Champion Award winner was positively glowing against the tropical backdrop.
Keep following along with the SI Swimsuit Instagram account and our 2025 reveals page to see more from Chan’s incredible Bermuda shoot. While we wait for more sneak peeks, read on to learn more about the impressive powerhouse.
Chan’s career in journalism and modeling
Relocating to the United States after graduating from college at the University of Western Ontario, Chan pursued both fashion writing and modeling in her 20s. Proving she can do anything she sets her mind to, she became a fashion editor at Glamour, focusing on size-inclusivity, and designed a clothing collection with Lane Bryant. In 2019, she launched her own clothing brand, Henning, feeling like there were so few options for formal plus-size apparel.
“I was working in fashion, but I couldn’t get dressed,” she said of her struggle to find professional, high-quality plus-size clothing. In 2023, the size-inclusivity brand Universal Standard, which Chan has modeled for in the past, acquired Henning.
Throughout her modeling career, Chan has appeared in campaigns for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Good American, Naturalizer, Wolford, Aerie, Knix and J.Crew and has walked the runway during fashion weeks for designers such as Christian Siriano, Karoline Vitto and more. For SI Swimsuit, she has traveled to the Dominican Republic with photographer James Macari, Mexico with Yu Tsai and most recently Bermuda with Watts. She also walked the runway for the magazine during Miami Swim Week two years in a row.
Additionally, Chan also works with Canadian shows The Social and eTalk and served as a guest judge on Canada’s Drag Race. On The Traitors Canada, she was banished on episode 10, almost making it all the way.
Her passion for inclusivity
With her focus on size inclusivity, Chan is an advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. She’s also very passionate about 2SLGBTQ+ representation and AAPI community-building. In 2024, she she hosted events for AAPI Month and New York City declared February 25 “Lauren Chan Appreciation Day” for her local efforts.
“I think that the first part of my career with size inclusion and putting myself out there and having the vulnerability to say, on a platform like Glamour magazine and Condé Nast and the world fashion stage, that I’m plus-size, I am not what has been accepted by this industry for many, many, many years and I know I’m not alone and things are about to change—the success that I saw doing that prepared me mentally to be able to do something similar for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community with a platform like Sports Illustrated,” Chan said of coming out in the magazine. “In both instances, I knew it was about more than just me being vulnerable. And that’s what helps me get over the scary moments.”
Earlier this month, Chan announced her engagement to film director Hayley Kosan with a series of swoonworthy black and white pics. Sharing our coverage on her Instagram, the Ontario native made sure to shout out SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and crew for the ongoing support and empowerment. “But I couldn’t skip saying thank you to @mj_day and team for helping me to become myself and helping others to see the humanity (or even themselves!) in the experience,” she wrote.
Welcome back to the fold, Lauren Chan!