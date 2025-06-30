Lauren Chan Takes Over NYC Pride in Trendy White Lace Corset Look
Three-time SI Swimsuit model and 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan was full of glee as she attended this year’s Pride Parade in New York City on Sunday, June 29. She enjoyed the sights and sounds of a community happy to be authentically themselves, and she took a plethora of pictures and videos of it all.
Chan opened up her Instagram compilation with a video of someone holding a sign that read, “Transphobia is stupid. Educate yourself. ”After this, she added a snap of her smiling from ear to ear, wearing a super cute outfit for the warm weekend. This included a strapless white lace corset top that led into her light gray mini skirt. She accessorized with a white and black cap and a pair of black shoes.
In other slides for this post, fans saw a video of someone holding up a Billie Eilish cut-out stand, a “Ball is for All” float, a witty shirt and a few other cool memories of the amazing people she was surrounded by. But one slide that stands out the most has to be the one where Chan and her fianceé Hayley Kosan passionately lock lips in the middle of New York City.
With this post, the model proves that love and pride are both in the air.
Chan attended this year’s Pride Parade as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community with many impressive accomplishments under her belt. It’s hard to believe it’s only been two years since she came out as a lesbian alongside her SI Swimsuit debut.
“So, why did I decide to come out with SI Swimsuit? I spent my career representing women who look like me—and I’m ready for a chapter in which I get to celebrate us for who we are on the inside, too. That’s the SI Swimsuit mission and they’ve been hugely successful in moving our culture forward with it,” Chan penned for the 2023 issue. “Here feels like the right place to celebrate my hard fought pride, relate to other folks in my position, and perhaps change some people’s view of the queer community.”
From there, Chan went on to make history with the magazine just last month.
“I'm the first out lesbian on the cover — with her own cover — and how much that means to me makes that surprise feel so overwhelming. That's where I feel like the tears of joy and celebration and relief and community come from," the 34-year-old celebrity told PEOPLE. "It's not just being included, it's that extra step of celebration, It's that extra platform to represent people like me who haven't been here before and now they can see themselves somewhere like this platform and imagine that they can be there too."
Chan continues to stand as an inspiration for many to live in their truth no matter what. Her journey will go on to encourage, empower and uplift.