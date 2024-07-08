Lauren Wasser’s White Mesh One-Piece Is a Perfect Example of Sporty Chic
Actress, activist and model Lauren Wasser wowed with her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year. The 36-year-old, who uses her platform to raise awareness about feminine hygiene products and advocate for women’s rights, traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her feature in the 2024 magazine. In 2012, the California native contracted toxic shock syndrome and lost both of her legs as a result. Since then, in addition to modeling for major labels like Louis Vuitton and Girogia Armbani, Wasser has dedicated her platform to sharing her story and creating change for women.
“Toxic shock syndrome has been happening for 30-plus years, and it’s killed and injured thousands of women that you will never see nor hear about because their families are the ones that are carrying their spirits. I felt a duty that I had to not only be the messenger, but I had to be the voice of those women. I need to do this not only for myself and those women, but for our future and for the generations to come, because this shouldn’t happen to another soul,” she shared. “Unfortunately, [feminine hygiene products are] a billion dollar industry. I always say if men had an issue with this thing, I think it would be resolved… tomorrow. But unfortunately, as women, we’ve had to fight for our place in this world and we’ve had to fight for everything we have. So, I’m still fighting for all of us for safer feminine hygiene products just so that we can go about our lives and do the things that we need to do.”
While on location in the breathtaking Central America destination, Wasser sizzled in a number of sleek and elegant all-white looks, and juxtaposed her mesmerizing blue eyes with the stunning crystal waters of Belize.
Shop one of our favorite looks from the shoot below, and view her full gallery here.
Oasis Swimsuit, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
This bold, strapless, mesh one-piece from SI Swimsuit-loved brand Andi Bagus is the perfect way to show some skin while still keeping it classy and unique.