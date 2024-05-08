Toxic Shock Syndrome Survivor Lauren Wasser Is Championing Women’s Healthcare Advocacy
Twelve years ago, American model Lauren Wasser almost lost her life to toxic shock syndrome. The bacterial infection was caused by a tampon that she had used as instructed while on her period. It resulted in flu-like symptoms, organ failure and two heart attacks for the now 36-year-old.
Soon after she contracted the infection, complications led to the amputation of her right leg below the knee. Six years later, Wasser had her left leg amputated below the knee to mitigate pain in the limb.
Her experience, unfortunately, wasn’t unique. Women have been combating toxic shock syndrome for more than 30 years, Wasser says while on set in Belize for her SI Swimsuit rookie feature. The problem is, no one is talking about it. No one except Wasser, that is.
“This shouldn’t be happening,” she says of the life-threatening condition. “This could be fixed easily.”
That’s exactly what she hopes to do, while bringing her advocacy to the pages of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. Since her near-death experience, the model has become an advocate for women’s healthcare. In particular, Wasser hopes to increase conversation and education about toxic shock syndrome and what causes it.
Tampons, even if companies claim they are “organic,” are often “sprayed with pesticides,” she explains.
Part of the silence around toxic shock syndrome is a direct result of the silence around periods. But periods serve an important purpose: “We create life,” Wasser says. “We shouldn’t be ashamed of something that’s natural and that happens. We should speak freely about it. We should also learn from each other and educate one another … [and] fight for our rights and for our health.”
Fighting for our health requires “demand[ing] transparency” from the companies that make period products—and other healthcare products, too.
It all starts with a conversation. If we can engage in more honest dialogue, we can increase awareness of the dangers and encourage women to be more cognizant of what exactly they are putting in their bodies.
“We need to protect each other,” Wasser says. “We deserve to be protected by having safe feminine hygiene products that we can use without losing our lives, without losing our limbs, without being on dialysis, without [losing the ability] to have children.”
