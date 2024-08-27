Lauren Wasser Stunned in This Unique White Triangle Swimsuit During SI Swimsuit Debut
At this point in the summer, you might be familiar with our opinion on white swimwear. If you’re not, here’s the long and short of it: we’re obsessed. There is perhaps nothing more classy in our book than a white bikini or one-piece.
But that’s not what we came here to say about SI Swimsuit rookie Lauren Wasser’s SAGESWIM set from her 2024 brand photo shoot in Belize. We’re here to talk about the style. The activist and model wore a lot of really stunning bright white swimwear on the set of her photo shoot, but there was just something about that two-piece in particular that we can’t get over.
Perhaps it was the stunning way in which SAGESWIM added a little bit of character and nuance to the typical triangle bikini top. Or maybe it was the delicate ruching in the hem of the top, which contrasted perfectly with the streamlined look of the bottoms. Whatever the reason, we can’t get enough of the style. And we felt obligated to point out that you, too, can get your hands on the flattering two-piece—trust us, you won’t regret it.
SAGESWIM Gitana Bikini, $100 (sageswm.com)
The beauty of this swimsuit lies in its versatility. For one, it’s bright white, meaning it is fit to be paired with any and all accessories. On top of that, though, the top is designed to be worn in two different ways: cross shoulder (like Wasser) or around the neck.