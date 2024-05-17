Leyna Bloom Wears Dress That Was Flown ‘First Class’ for SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary
Leyna Bloom is a force wherever she goes, and that was true on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary magazine launch party in New York City on Thursday, May 16. The actress, model and activist, who is featured as a brand legend in the 2024 issue alongside Kate Upton, Lily Aldridge, Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen and more, stepped in front of the cameras wearing a gorgeous chainmail and crystal gown with a peekaboo, deep V and high slit.
And it turns out that for the special milestone celebration, Bloom’s dress, created by a Slavic designer, was “flown out first class” for the night. The professionally trained hairstylist and makeup artist did not disappoint with her glam either. Bloom’s locks were styled in a side part and her makeup complemented the metallic of the gown.
For the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson dressed Bloom in a rose gold Maria Lucia Hohan pleated gown with Black Suede Studio heels and Charli Lapson jewelry. DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero styled her hair with tight curls while Steven Tabimba used similar rose tones for her glam.
View Leyna Bloom’s 2024 Legends photo gallery here.
The Illinois native first made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 when she became the magazine’s first transgender cover model. Speaking with Gayle King on set from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla, she shared how she was so surprised to have been chosen as the cover star. “[I would have been thrilled] to just be a rookie,” Bloom said. “And then to have my first year be a cover, it was just like the universe is really saying that everything in your life that you have done has led you to this moment.”