Leyna Bloom 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden,, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Leyna Bloom is a force of nature: an actress, model, dancer, activist and professionally trained hairstylist and makeup artist. She made history during her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, when she became the magazine’s first transgender cover model. When Bloom is not working in fashion, she’s advocating for important causes she believes in. The Illinois native uses her platform to emphasize the importance of diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry, share the realities of climate change and fight for equal opportunities for everyone.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Bloom wore a beautiful Maria Lucia Hohan floor-length dress, Black Suede Studio heels and Charli Lapson jewelry.
Hair: DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Steven Tabimba
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai