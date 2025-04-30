Swimsuit

Lori Harvey Stuns In Open Black Top and Hip-Hugging Jeans for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Concert Pics

Harvey took her fans to the rodeo with her Western-inspired outfit for Beyoncé’s recent tour stop.

Diana Nosa

Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California in February 2025.
Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California in February 2025. / Arnold Turner/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Lori Harvey, who debuted in Mexico 2024, joined the Beyoncé rodeo as she and her friends headed off to The Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., wearing their very best Western-inspired garb. Harvey enjoyed a fun night out, singing and dancing to Beyoncé’s lively music in the “Club Ho-Down” section of the concert, surrounded by equally excited fans.

For the concert, Harvey went with a black shirt and denim jean combo. The shirt was quite a unique one, having drawstrings in the middle that could be tied or, in Harvey’s case, slightly untied to show off some of her glowing skin. As for her bottoms, the light-wash, hip-hugging jeans were the perfect choice since they not only paired well with her top, but they also went with the concert’s overall theme exceptionally well.

She also wore a black belt with the ensemble, finishing the look off with square-toed, snakeskin-style cowgirl boots, an accessory that only raised the outfit’s style points. Harvey’s soft glam makeup and gently curled bobbed hair shared the same sentiment.

Harvey’s pal Laura Harrier also complemented Harvey’s ensemble, as Harrier sported a black leather jacket, white camisole, medium-wash denim jeans and pointed black heels. The two further matched with cups in their respective hands, showing they didn’t skip a beat while staying well-hydrated for their special night out. As her caption read, the “Ho-Down” was where one could find Harvey, and it seemed she wouldn’t have it any other way for Beyoncé.

The Cowboy Carter Tour marks yet another Beyoncé outing that the American model made sure she see in some fashion, as the 28-year-old celebrity also attended Beyoncé’s Renassiance World Tour for the Los Angeles show. She wore all Gucci for the show, dripped out in high fashion and diamonds for the night.

In addition to attending a Renaissance show, Harvey made it a point to support Beyoncé by going to the special premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

In true Queen Bey fashion, the Grammy Award-winner gifted Harvey with beautiful flowers and a heartfelt note.

“Thank you for coming out and supporting the Renaissance film. I’m forever grateful. God bless,” Beyoncé wrote to Harvey, which Harvey posted to her Instagram story at the time.

It’s safe to say that Harvey is a loud and proud member of the Beyhive. Now all that’s left to wonder is if she’ll attend another show in yet another fashion-forward outfit. Only time will tell!

