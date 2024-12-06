Lori Harvey’s Jet Black One-Shoulder One-Piece Is the Perfect Sleek Vacation Style
Much like every magazine that came before, the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was filled with old faces and new, timeless swimsuits and unique picks. This year marked the 60th anniversary of the issue, and the brand pulled out all the stops. In addition to the typical swimwear photo shoots, this year featured the glamorous 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot and the introduction of digital cover models.
In other words, it was a momentous one for the brand. And that was reflected in the styling on set, too. As previously mentioned, chic swimwear on set is not a new phenomenon for the brand. Over the years, the fashion editors have worked hard to cultivate glamorous aesthetics on each and every SI Swimsuit set. And while they always succeed in doing so, we will say there was a particularly fabulous feel to the looks in the 2024 issue.
As always, each location featured in the annual magazine had a distinct aesthetic and styling. In Portugal, for example, the swimwear looks were inspired by the current balletcore and cottagecore trends. The resulting swimsuits and accessories featured a lot of feminine detailing: bows, lace, etc.
In Belize, the styling was split by town. San Pedro was all red everything (it was the color of the moment at the time, after all). Placencia, on the other hand, featured timeless white swimwear.
Mexico was likewise distinct. Inspired by 1980s swimsuit editorials, the looks featured sleek swimwear, full glam and dramatic jewelry. The resulting looks took us right back to the SI Swimsuit issues of the past—the vintage features that we find ourselves thinking about to this day.
Take Lori Harvey’s black one-piece look, for example. Now, the model wore a lot of really fantastic swimsuits on set, but one of our favorites had to be her jet black one-shoulder from Yevrah Swim, her own swimwear line. And can you blame us? It was ultra-sleek as the styling promised.
Yevrah Swim Antibes One Shoulder One Piece, $45 (yevrahswim.com)
This high-cut swimsuit from Yevrah Swim features a chic asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a flattering fit. Plus, its jet black shade makes it an instant classic. The best part, though, is that this swimsuit is currently on sale (and over half off!). Snag this Harvey design while it lasts. You won’t regret it—we promise.