Lori Harvey Perfects ‘90s Vibes in Unique Style Combo for Latest Photo Drop
It doesn’t matter the season, Lori Harvey is always going to serve gorgeous looks that deserve to be put in a style guide for easy yet glamorous everyday wear.
Harvey—who joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in 2024 with her Mexico photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai—began her latest Instagram photo drop with a snap of herself surrounded by books and magazines. For this trip, she wore a hot pink and dark gray striped long-sleeve polo shirt with baggy dark wash denim jeans. She accessorized this outfit further with a hot pink mini purse, loads of pearl necklaces and dark-tinted sunglasses. A pair of stylish brown shoes tops it all off.
Check out her latest Instagram photo drop here.
Another eye-catching ensemble the 28-year-old dons for this post features a white button-up top, which she wore mostly unbuttoned. She tucked this shirt into her patterned brown skirt, putting a new spin on business casual attire. White heels complement the shirt, while a yellow purse matches the belt on her skirt.
Still, having a style as personalized as Harvey’s comes with time, as it involves a lot of trial and error until finally landing on what works. From then on, dressing up becomes a matter of how to mix and match current trends with must-have staples. For this celebrity, her staples range from beauty essentials to more niche picks.
“First things first, got to have a pair of sunglasses on hand. These are one of my favorites—Saint Laurent. They just are the vibe,” Harvey divulged to StyleCaster before revealing she also keeps powder, hand cream, a compact mirror and her tech accessories in her purse. “Next, I have this cute little fan. Just in case, you know, she gets hot somewhere and there’s no AC.”
Some more beauty and style products she swears by are baby hair brushes, ponytail holders and a shiny lip gloss from Hailey Bieber’s Rhode makeup and skincare line. With her slicked-back bun, her edges looking as flawless as ever and her lips always moisturized, it’s clear that Harvey’s staples always come in handy for some of her most fashion-forward outfits, including the ones in her recent Instagram post.
A dash of ‘90s glam and a hint of sophisticated realness are just a few characteristics to describe Harvey’s overall style, but if there were one word to sum her fashion sense up, it’d have to be “perfection.”