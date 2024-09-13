Lori Harvey’s Black Asymmetrical One-Piece Is on Sale Now: Get the Look
With summer days waning, we here at SI Swimsuit find ourselves already daydreaming of next year—and the beach days, poolside lounges and warm-weather activity it will bring. Don’t get us wrong, we love the fall and winter, too, but there is just something special about summer.
If there is one thing that we really do appreciate about this time of year (the in-between days when it’s not quite warm enough to tan but not quite cool enough to embrace fall activities), it’s the sales. Sure, it’s almost time to pack away our summer clothes until next season, but before we do, we’re going to stock up on the styles that we’ve been admiring all summer (which are now, thankfully, on sale).
One such style that we’ve been thinking about since the first time we laid eyes on it is a certain black one-piece that Lori Harvey wore during her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico. The swimsuit comes from the model’s own brand, Yevrah Swim, which featured heavily in her brand spread.
Though we loved all the styles from her photo shoot, there was something about the black one-piece we especially appreciated.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Yevrah Swim Antibes One Shoulder One-Piece, $90 (revolve.com)
Featuring a unique asymmetrical neckline, this black one-piece from Yevrah Swim is the perfect eye-catching pick for your next warm-weather adventure. But the best part is its current price. Be sure to snag the suit while it’s on sale.