Lori Harvey Puts a Sultry, Lace Spin on Sleek Corpcore Power Suit
Lori Harvey is breaking the internet once again with a corpcore-inspired fashion moment. And, this time, she’s adding a sultry, lace-fueled edge to the sleek, polished trend.
The SI Swimsuit model, who made her franchise debut in the 2024 issue, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico, just shared her latest style moment on Instagram. And in true Harvey fashion, she turned a classic tailored suit into an ultra-glam, red carpet–ready look.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of Yevrah Swim and SKN by LH skincare, donned a pair of black high-waisted, tailored trousers and a matching fitted black blazer, which she left open to reveal a crisp white button-up shirt worn completely unfastened and tucked into her high-rise pants. Peeking out beneath the top was a black lace balconette bra, adding a bold, lingerie-inspired twist to the structured ensemble.
Her décolletage was highlighted by a blinding double stack of dazzling tennis necklaces, while diamond stud earrings and a statement silver pinky ring provided just the right amount of sparkle. Harvey’s glam was nothing short of perfection—a bronzed, flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, rosy sun-kissed blush, smoky eyeshadow with a subtle brown wing and glossy, plump brown lips. The 28-year-old’s hair was styled in a loosely slicked-back bun, with a few face-framing pieces left loose for an undone, alluring vibe that mirrored the mood of the outfit.
In the first two slides, she posed up close, showing off her fit figure, sculpted arms and undeniable face card. In the third, the Tennessee-born, Georgia native power-posed while seated on a fuzzy teddy ottoman bench beneath an abstract luxe gold mirror installation. She showed off her sharp pointed-toe slingbacks with fishnet stocking details and carried a chic Chanel wristlet purse to complete the look.
“🖤,” she simply captioned the chic carousel shared with her 4.8 million followers on May 4, letting the outfit do all the talking.
Known for her impeccable styling and ability to effortlessly blend classic tailoring with bold, fashion-forward details, Harvey once again proved she can take any trend and make it her own.
“Not a hair outta place ✨girl you’re perfect,” Kendra Bailey commented.
“Omg outfit👏,” Lina Luaces added.
“Met gala ready! ♥️,” Rachel Israle wrote.
“Best dressed!!,” Diana Shin chimed..
“Had to do a Double Take 😉,” Loops Beauty admitted.
“Nobody and I mean nobody does a suit better than Lori @loriharvey🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed.
“A suit done right🔥🔥🔥,” another agreed.
“The makeup is always so nice!,” someone else exclaimed.