Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Skin-Tight Black Dress and Bold Red Lip
Ananya Panchal
Lori Harvey, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, is putting her own modern, bold twist on old Hollywood glamour. The influencer often shares her jaw-dropping looks with her 5 million Instagram followers and, thus, regularly serves as fashion inspiration—from red carpet and premiere looks to cozy athleisure and of course, beachwear. The fashionista, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for her 2024 magazine feature, stunned in her latest post. She served fierce, elegant girlboss vibes in a skin-tight black midi dress from Agent Provocateur, featuring a ruched, cinched silhouette and scalloped detailing on the chest.
The 27-year-old paired the daring black number with YSL stilettos featuring a furry ankle strap. The Yevrah swimwear designer kept her jewelry limited with just diamond stud earrings, which allowed her perfect, glowy collarbone and décolleté to shine. Her glam matched the drama of the dress and makeup artist Diana Shin opted for a super luminous bronzed base, feathered brows, rosy blush, wispy lashes and a super bright ruby red lip.
Hairstylist Ricky Mota chose a timeless wet hair look and parted Harvey‘s dark locks to one side.
“💋,” the SKN by LH founder kept her caption simple with a fitting emoji, and tagged her glam team, as well as stylist Jill Jacobs.
“Jessica Rabbit, is that you?! HOLY HOTTIE😍😍😍😍😍,” supermodel Ashley Graham gushed.
“Wooow!! ❤️,” Duckie Thot added.
“Queen queen queen,” Kristy Sarah chanted.
“Woman! I wasn’t ready! 😍😍😍😍,” Mercedes Valencia chimed.
“Did it hurt when you fell from that vending machine because girl you're a snack!!!” Justin Bynoe exclaimed.
“ate per usual 😍😍😍,” one fan declared.