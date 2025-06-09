Lori Harvey Is Unreal in Leopard Mini Dress, Bombshell Blowout and Sultry Glam
Lori Harvey’s glam team is the gift that keeps on giving.
The Yevrah Swim founder recently stunned in a slinky, leopard-print satin mini dress that faded into a solid black ombré hem. The halter-style neckline crisscrossed at her collarbone, creating an elevated silhouette that loosely clung to her sculpted body. Harvey flaunted her toned arms, hourglass figure and glowing, sun-kissed skin, a radiant reflection of the jet-setting life she’s been living lately—from Brazil to Morocco to Ibiza.
While the 28-year-old hasn’t shared the moment with her 4.8 million followers just yet, surely narrowing down the perfect carousel from what we can only assume is an epic camera roll, the people behind the flawless look didn’t gatekeep.
Hairstylist Ray Christopher posted a behind the scenes video of the model posing expertly for the camera, set to Mariah Carey’s “Type Dangerous,” while makeup artist Diana Shin dropped a stunning close-up of the makeup.
And honestly, it might be our favorite glam of hers ever. Harvey’s skin was radiant and bronzed to perfection, with chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and a softly smoked-out winged eye. A pop of rosy blush and a plump, glossy brown lip tied the whole look together. Her hair, a voluminous ’90s-inspired blowout with bouncy curls, was the kind of dreamy finish that we can only aspire to one day achieve.
For accessories, she kept things minimal but impactful, adding sparkle with a pair of diamond studs. The Tennessee-born, Georgia native was reportedly heading out for a night on the town with fellow actress and style icon Laura Harrier.
While we wait for the inevitable post from the internet personality herself, one thing is clear: the glam team delivered. From the satin slip dress to the blowout and sultry makeup, every detail came together to create an ensemble that was fresh, bold and unforgettable.
Harvey, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico in 2024, continues to dominate both the fashion and modeling spaces, consistently wowing with her impeccable style, undeniable face card and charisma.
She has long used her platform to champion representation in beauty and business, especially through her skincare brand, SKN by LH.
“There aren’t a lot of big skin-care brands that are headed up by or have been founded by Black people or, specifically, Black women, so I wanted to add to that list,” she said. “When the next generation is coming up and there’s that little brown girl who wants to get into skin care or start her own company, she can see me and be like, ‘I can do it, too.’”