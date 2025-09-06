Lori Harvey Takes the U.S. Open in a Designer Khaki Trench Dress
Lori Harvey is always serving. But her recent U.S. Open look was a masterclass in transitional dressing—luxury designer-backed, seasonally on-point and unmistakably her.
The influencer and entrepreneur attended this week’s matches with Burberry and made her clay court side debut in the ultimate cool-girl ensemble. Her look was centered around a tailored khaki trench dress with a cinched waist and structured silhouette—combining utilitarian edge with feminine polish. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue, styled it with bold black statement sunglasses, a stack of diamond rings and a sleek wristwatch for a touch of effortless glam.
Harvey also came prepared with accessories that were as stylish as they were functional. She carried a Burberry-branded small fan to stay cool in the late-summer New York heat and snapped some pics with a sponsored disposable camera, also featuring the brand’s iconic plaid print—because what’s a fire fashion moment if you can’t capture it?
Her hair was styled into voluminous, bouncy curls and her glam was radiant as ever. The Reasonable Doubt actress, who made her TV debut in season 3 of the Hulu show, sported a glowing complexion with feathered brows, dramatic lashes and a perfectly chiseled base, paired with her signature ultra-glossy brown lip. The entire vibe was sophisticated yet playful, echoing the energy of the event itself. Harvey flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned arms and legs.
“Baby’s first US Open!” the 28-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel. “Thank you @burberry for spoiling me with the best seats in the house and chicken nuggets with caviar 🤍 #ad”
“Gorgeous!!” Kendra Bailey commented.
“So cuteee,” Diana Shin added.
“omg yes,” Meredith Mickelson wrote.
“BADDIE ALERT ⚠️,” GAGE chimed.
“Obsessed! perfect Open lewks! 😍🔥👏,” Joanna Levesque exclaimed.
“Ooooh that FAN!” Thembisa Mshaka pointed out.
Whether she’s stunning in high-fashion editorials or lounging lakeside in a cowboy hat and bikini, the Tennessee-born, Georgia native proves time and again that she can adapt to any setting—always with a flawless face card and perfectly curated outfit in tow.
Her U.S. Open ensemble in particular was a lesson in dressing for those in-between days, where warm weather still lingers but fall fashion is knocking. Trench-inspired, cinched at the waist and finished with tonal heels, it was the kind of look that fashion lovers instantly screenshot for inspo.
Sport, style and seasonal savvy: Harvey aced all three.