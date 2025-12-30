Madison Beer’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When it comes to fashion, Madison Beer has an eye for memorable looks.
Starting as a YouTube sensation, the now-26-year-old singer-songwriter first broke onto the scene after Justin Bieber shared a link to one of her covers back in 2012, before signing her to his record label. In the time since, Beer has made a name for herself in the music industry, with the official Grammy Awards website citing her 2018 EP As She Pleases and her debut 2021 album Life Support as the moments she “fully settled into Madison Beer the artist.” Her next album, Locket, is slated for release in 2026.
Aside from her playful pop sound and sensational songwriting talent, with Beer co-writing and co-producing all the songs on Life Support, as well as her 2023 album Silence Between Songs, the artist also has her own daring fashion sense. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or spotted on the sidelines cheering on her boyfriend, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Beer is guaranteed to be sporting an outstanding outfit—and her poolside fashion is no exception.
With that in mind, here are just a few of Beer’s most stylish swimwear moments throughout the years:
Signature swimsuits with a twist
When it comes to her go-to looks for the beach or by the pool, Beer tends to opt for two-piece sets featuring trendy details, like metallic fabrics or playful patterns. Still, she’s not one to shy away from a one-piece when the occasion calls for it, especially if it includes a statement-making element.
Proving why gingham will never go out of style
Rocking a daring crochet look for a pool party
Swimming in silver for her “Make You Mine” music video
Soaking in the sun in a trendy one-piece
Smiling in a stylish pink and white bikini
Swimwear-adjacent fashion
Still, Beer doesn’t restrict classic swimwear cuts and beach-ready trends to her shoreline wardrobe. The artist also often incorporates bodysuits and coordinating two-piece sets into her everyday style, as well as her onstage attire. These looks tend to channel soft aesthetics with a daring pop star edge, making for outfits that are both fashion-forward and timeless.
Lounging on the sand in an all-white for Cosmopolitan
Going gray for the cover of her debut album
Pairing a classic black bikini top with statement pants
Channeling preppy vibes for a day at the beach
Embracing her inner showgirl in a matching blue set
Styling a structured top onstage
Incorporating knitwear into her one-piece collection
What’s next for Beer: 2026 and beyond
As noted above, 2026 promises to be an exciting year for the singer-songwriter, as she returns to the music scene with her new album Locket. The 11-track album is currently slated for release on January 16, which means fans won’t have to wait too long after the new year to hear from the artist.
Ahead of the release, Beer has debuted three singles: “Bittersweet,” “Yes Baby” and the aforementioned “Make You Mine.”
While chatting with Rolling Stone about the process of recording Locket, Beer revealed, “There’s one song that is very vocally challenging. When I recorded this one song and I still had Twitter, I tweeted, ‘Oh my God, I literally don’t know if I’m gonna be able to speak for a week.’”
She went on, adding, “That was a feeling that I really enjoyed with this album. I really liked my desire to push myself and see what I was capable of. So I hope people like the vocals on this project because we spent a lot of time doing it.”