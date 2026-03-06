Miranda Cosgrove’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

For millennials, Miranda Cosgrove remains a pop culture icon.

Starring on hit Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh and iCarly, as well as in fan-favorite films including School of Rock, Yours, Mine & Ours and the Despicable Me franchise, the now-32-year-old actress’s career has spanned nearly three decades. In the years since, Cosgrove has returned to our screens to star in the highly anticipated iCarly reboot on Paramount+ from 2021 through 2023. She also entered the rom-com world, most recently starring in the 2025 Netflix film The Wrong Paris.

Looking ahead, Cosgrove has many more exciting projects in the works, including another iCarly-related offering.

Aside from her impressive filmography, Cosgrove also often shares glimpses of her signature style, whether she’s walking the red carpet in a vibrant gown or posting a casual look at her daily life for her 9.6 million followers on Instagram. And her effortlessly chic, laid back fashion sense also extends to her seaside wardrobe, with the actress happy to share a peek at her various vacations on sunny shores. When it comes to Cosgrove’s seaside style, the actress tends to lean classic, colorful and functional, opting for go-to closet staples and timeless silhouettes that are always on-trend.

With this in mind, we’ve curated a few of our personal favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments Cosgrove has shared throughout the years.

Cosgrove’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

The actress took a break from her hectic filming schedule to unwind on the water in this textured blue and white two-piece set, complete with the ultimate seaside accessory: a snorkeling mask. Other photos in the sun-drenched set include the actress enjoying a stroll on the sand and hanging out with friends on a particularly windy day.

A black string bikini is a closet staple—think of it as the little black dress of the swimwear world—so it’s no surprise Cosgrove also had one on hand to rock for this beach excursion. In the cover snapshot of the 10-photo carousel, she posed with fellow actress and friend Mia Serafino (who also got the black bikini memo), smiling at the camera in their timeless two-pieces.

And speaking of timeless two-piece styles, it doesn’t get more classic than a snakeskin bikini. Once again spotted on the shoreline with Serafino, Cosgrove soaked in some sun in a beautiful black and white two-piece set while Serafino opted for a spring-friendly floral moment.

Bringing a beautiful pop of yellow to the beach, Cosgrove enjoyed some time away from the press by going on a walk in the Miami sand. The tank-style mini dress was the perfect vacation-ready item for the actress to bring along to the Sunshine State, as she herself looked like a slice of sunshine fallen to Earth.

And the actress doesn’t only keep her swimwear style off-screen! Cosgrove sported this sweet cherry two-piece set during a poolside scene in the Netflix film Mother of the Bride, where she starred opposite Benjamin Bratt, Brooke Shields and Chad Michael Murray.

What’s next for Cosgrove?

As noted previously, Cosgrove has several upcoming projects slated for release in 2026 and 2027, including an untitled iCarly project.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, while chatting with The Talk back in 2024 following the cancellation of the iCarly reboot, the actress teased, “So, I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet, but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works.” She went on, adding, “We actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.”

Then in 2025, Cosgrove reaffirmed plans for the project, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It’s being written, which is really exciting. And it looks like it’s happening. I’m really excited.”

