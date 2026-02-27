Eileen Gu’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re big fans of Eileen Gu.
The elite athlete had an incredible showing at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, further cementing her place as the most decorated female freestyle skier of all time, per the official Olympics website. Gu brought home three medals during this year’s Games, earning two silver medals for her performance in the slopestyle and free air competitions before taking home the gold for the women’s halfpipe.
And these medals are just the latest additions to her already impressive collection, as she’s won a total of six Olympic medals overall across both of her appearances. The 2026 Milan Cortina Games marked her second stint following her debut at the 2022 Beijing Games.
Outside of her sport, Gu also enjoys fashion, landing on the cover of multiple magazines over the years, including Vogue Hong Kong in 2024. And in 2025, she took a break from killing it in the snow to join SI Swimsuit on the sand for her debut shoot with the magazine in Boca Raton, Fla. On the Sunshine State set, she joined fellow athletes Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger. For her rookie feature, the Olympian modeled many designer looks that appeared to mirror her own personal style, as seen on her fashion-forward Instagram account.
With this in mind, we’ve curated a collection of snapshots featuring just a few of our absolute favorite swim-related fashion moments Gu has shared with her fans over the years—from beautiful bikinis to daring one-pieces and beyond.
Gu’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
As noted above, Gu has given her 4.2 million loyal Instagram followers plenty of peeks at her seaside style over the years via casual snapshots of her day-to-day life. The Olympian’s fashion sense is often both effortless and edgy, and her 2025 shoot with SI Swimsuit reflected this cool, carefree energy.
The SI Swimsuit team styled the freestyle skier in an array of dynamic bikinis and one-pieces for her debut, noting the goal for her wardrobe was to bring a “fresh perspective to Florida, merging simplicity with high-impact design through unexpected silhouettes and elevated basics.”