Eileen Gu’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Celebrate the Olympian’s incredible performance at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games with a look back at a few of her stunning seaside styles.

Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu / David Ramos/Getty Images

Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re big fans of Eileen Gu.

The elite athlete had an incredible showing at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, further cementing her place as the most decorated female freestyle skier of all time, per the official Olympics website. Gu brought home three medals during this year’s Games, earning two silver medals for her performance in the slopestyle and free air competitions before taking home the gold for the women’s halfpipe.

And these medals are just the latest additions to her already impressive collection, as she’s won a total of six Olympic medals overall across both of her appearances. The 2026 Milan Cortina Games marked her second stint following her debut at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Outside of her sport, Gu also enjoys fashion, landing on the cover of multiple magazines over the years, including Vogue Hong Kong in 2024. And in 2025, she took a break from killing it in the snow to join SI Swimsuit on the sand for her debut shoot with the magazine in Boca Raton, Fla. On the Sunshine State set, she joined fellow athletes Anna HallAli Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger. For her rookie feature, the Olympian modeled many designer looks that appeared to mirror her own personal style, as seen on her fashion-forward Instagram account.

With this in mind, we’ve curated a collection of snapshots featuring just a few of our absolute favorite swim-related fashion moments Gu has shared with her fans over the years—from beautiful bikinis to daring one-pieces and beyond.

Gu’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

As noted above, Gu has given her 4.2 million loyal Instagram followers plenty of peeks at her seaside style over the years via casual snapshots of her day-to-day life. The Olympian’s fashion sense is often both effortless and edgy, and her 2025 shoot with SI Swimsuit reflected this cool, carefree energy.

The SI Swimsuit team styled the freestyle skier in an array of dynamic bikinis and one-pieces for her debut, noting the goal for her wardrobe was to bring a “fresh perspective to Florida, merging simplicity with high-impact design through unexpected silhouettes and elevated basics.”

Looking glorious in emerald green for her first SI Swimsuit shoot

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by Montce.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Styling a patterned two-piece while sailing in Italy

Relaxing in a beautiful butter yellow bikini

Eileen Gu
Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Serving up classic glamour seaside in a dramatic hat

Posing in the sand while sporting in a crisp white two-piece set

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Embracing adventure in a long-sleeve blue one-piece

Channeling Baywatch energy in a daring red swimsuit

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Enjoying a book by the sea in another go-to vacation style (see slide three!)

And finally: feeling sporty in a bold blue two-piece at The Boca Raton

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

You can check out Gu’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here!

ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

