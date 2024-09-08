Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Give Lessons in Cool Courtside Style in Oversized Tees and Baggy Pants
If anyone knows how to style fashionable courtside outfits, it’s certainly Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe. The pair of former professional athletes spent a lot more time in uniform at sporting events over the past several years than they did in anything else. But now, both freshly retired from their respective sports (Rapinoe from the NWSL and Bird from the WNBA), they’re still managing to attend sporting events—but in style on the sidelines, rather than in uniform.
This season, in particular, the pair have made a habit of sitting courtside at Seattle Storm games, where Bird has the chance to cheer on her former team of two decades in her best game day fashion. The Sept. 5 away matchup between the Storm and New York Liberty was no exception. This time around, the couple opted for pair of casual, cool courtside outfits (rather than the elevated suiting they are sometimes compelled to wear).
Bird and Rapinoe both styled off-white baggy pants with boxy, oversized T-shirts, making for a pair of complimentary sporty chic looks. The soccer star accessorized her outfit with a pale green baseball cap and sunglasses, while the basketball legend opted to keep her pants and tee style simple.
Though the Storm couldn’t pull out the win at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, there’s no doubt that the squad appreciated Bird and Rapinoe’s support all the same. The team is currently sitting at No. 5 in the WNBA standings. Postseason play will commence on Sept. 22, and we’re convinced Rapinoe and Bird will continue to make fashionable courtside appearances through the end of the season.