Caitlin Clark Poses With Sports Icons Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe During WNBA All-Star Weekend
The beauty of WNBA All-Star weekend lies in bringing the best in the game together. The star-studded weekend brings the league veterans, its newest rookies and retired former icons into the same room for some entertaining competition and bond-building.
For the likes of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the top contenders for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, last weekend was the first of what will likely be several All-Star appearances. The pair are charting new waters this season, bringing more attention to the WNBA than ever before. And they did the same in Phoenix, Ariz. this past weekend.
But, more than just garnering media attention, their appearances allowed both young players the chance to interact with their predecessors. Clark, in particular, took the chance to catch up with 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird. The retired professional basketball player continues to play an important role in the upward trajectory of the league, and her dedication to the game brought her to sidelines of the 2024 All-Star game.
During the Saturday evening game, Clark made her way over to Bird and her partner, retired NWSL star Megan Rapinoe. The powerful trio posed for a photo together—one of the many that made for “a picture perfect weekend,” according to the Indiana Fever’s Instagram post, which featured the snap of the athletes.
Clark is having a standout rookie season, and with the guidance of former greats like Bird, there’s no doubt she will have a standout career, too.