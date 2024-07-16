Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Says Vibrant Printed Swimwear Is in on Italian Vacation
European summer is in full swing, and workout and wellness leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is taking full advantage.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie recently embarked on a coastal adventure with her family, and has the fabulous photos to prove it. She took to Instagram on July 11 to share outtakes from their coastal adventures, including afternoon boat rides, paddle boarding excursions and dips in the bright blue waters off of the Italian and French coasts. But, perhaps most importantly, the vacation has included some incredible summer style.
For the trip, which has taken her to the islands of Sardinia and Corsica thus far, Wood-Tepperberg styled the best vacation looks. In addition to sleek, simple knit dresses paired with chic sandals and woven handbags, she has taken the opportunity to prove that vibrant printed bikinis are the look of the season.
Her swimwear picks thus far included a bright floral printed triangle bikini and a cheetah print two-piece in the same style. The latter served only as further proof that animal print swimwear is the look of summer 2024.
“Traveling always opens my eyes, explodes my heart and broadens my mind every time I see a new place in the world,” Wood-Tepperberg reflected alongside the incredible photos from the trip. “From Sardinia to Corsica, I’m in love.”
It’s far from the first time that the fitness instructor has caught our eye with her glamorous summer style. From her home in New York to travels in Europe, she always manages to look chic and sophisticated—and we’re taking notes.