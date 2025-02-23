Millie Bobby Brown Is a Blonde Bombshell in a Pink Satin Gown at the 2025 SAG Awards
It’s another big night in Hollywood this evening as awards season continues. Tonight, stars are gathering on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, where some of the best performances in TV and film of the past year will be recognized. Voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA, this marks the last big award show before the Academy Awards next weekend.
No matter who ends up taking home trophies tonight, we know the stars have brought their A-game when it comes to their fashion, as evidenced by the red carpet which is live right now.
One SAG Awards attendee who looks absolutely fabulous on the carpet is Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things and The Electric State star who will be presenting during the ceremony. The newly-21-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday on Feb. 19, wears a salmon pink satin sleeveless gown, featuring a cowl neckline. Her hair, which she recently dyed blonde, is styled up in a bun with one strand of hair falling down her face. She accessorizes with silver embellished circular earrings, silver rings and a French tip manicure.
It’s no surprise Brown looks incredible and we’re obsessed with her new blonde era.
It wouldn’t be a Netflix event without the Florence by Mills founder, who has starred in five projects from the streamer—including The Electric State, which releases on March 14. She’s also on board for a second sequel to Enola Holmes, the family-friendly adventure film series about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. And she will reprise her role as Eleven in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, set to premiere sometime in 2025.
The two-time Emmy Award nominee rose to fame through the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon, seeing overnight success for her portrayal of the young girl with superpowers. Now, nearly a decade since the first season came out, Brown is saying goodbye to her most impactful role to date—and the last day of filming wasn’t without tears. “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong,” she told Vanity Fair. “It made me feel so uncomfortable. [Her husband Jake Bongiovi] was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”
Tonight’s SAG Awards are hosted by Kristen Bell. Stream the ceremony starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Netflix.