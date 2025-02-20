Millie Bobby Brown Turns 21 in Green Bustier, Blonde Hair for Flirty Mermaidcore Look
Fans are wishing Millie Bobby Brown the happiest of birthdays as the Strangers Things actress turned 21 on Feb. 19. But, in addition to being thrilled about the celebrity’s special day, they’re also losing their minds over the stunning outfit she wore for her birthday video on Instagram.
The blonde fishtails and emerald green strapless bustier top Brown decided to pair together serve an oceanic vibe that makes her resemble an ethereal mermaid princess straight out of a Disney movie. The aquatic vibes were only further seen with her glossy pink lip, light blue eyeshadow and brown-tinted sunglasses, showing that, from head-to-toe, the actress certainly knows style.
In addition to this heavenly outfit, Brown also showcased her white heart-shaped cake, which she later topped with a candle she briefly smoked before laying it on the dessert. To the track “Potential Break Up Song” by Aly & AJ, the Spain-born, England-raised star officially welcomed her new year of life. A fan was quick to repost the video on X, labeling Brown as “iconic”—a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.
Many people were quick to wish Brown a very happy birthday in the comments section of her Instagram post. But none of these comments could one-up Jake Bongiovi, her husband, as he took to his social media page to dedicate a special shoutout to his wife.
“Happy 21st baby. I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote in his caption for a photo with Brown by his side. In the shot, the two kept it casual and cute, with Bongiovi wearing a simple gray T-shirt with black round sunglasses and Brown rocking a bright red bralette top and multicolored rectangle sunglasses.
With this adorable picture, it’s great to know that these two are going strong. The pair wed in May 2024 after dating for about three years.
Now that the English actress is 21, it marks nine years since the world was first introduced to her in Stranger Things—when she was just 12 years old. With the show officially coming to an end sometime this year, she opened up to Vanity Fair for the March cover story on how much she dreaded saying goodbye to the show that she’s been part of since she was a young girl.
“It wasn’t hitting me this entire time—until yesterday. I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying,” Brown shared. “I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”
Having propelled her career, it’s natural that everyone associates Brown with Stranger Things. However, now that she’s getting older, she is more than ready to step out of whatever box the world has placed her in, while also defending herself against critics.
“I started this really young, and I felt that the press specifically was very, very harsh on me,” Brown added. “And so I just like to make sure that I’m advocating for myself.”