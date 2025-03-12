Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out in Gorgeous Black Lace See-Through Fitted Dress for Date Night With Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, stepped out for an adorable evening date in matching black clothing. All eyes were on the happily married couple as they walked side-by-side in New York City this week.
Brown looked unbelievably gorgeous in her see-through lace dress. The piece included a dramatic fur collar with a slight plunge to reveal some of her radiant skin. When going down the rest of the gown, the collar was met with matching fur cuff links on both wrists. The see-through dress gave way to the black undergarment cheekily hiding underneath the entire ensemble.
Topping off this look was a simple pair of black pump heels to give the entire outfit a little more dimension. And, speaking of dimension, her blonde hair tied in a slicked-back bun had the same effect, bringing this look together to channel some major sophisticated vibes.
Right by her side was none other than Bongiov, who put on a stylish black Louis Vuitton bomber jacket. He paired this jacket with a dark wash pair of jeans and tan brown boots, both adding an abundance of color to the ensemble.
Brown’s outing in the Big Apple coincides with the release of her episode of Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper. On the podcast, the actress talked about all sorts of recent events, including the unnecessary drama surrounding her appearance.
Adding on to her viral Instagram post where she called out journalists for making disparaging comments about her looks, she continued with the same stern sentiments.
“A thing that I get a lot is like, ‘Oh my God, she looks like 40.’ And I’m like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand,” Brown told Cooper. “Now I’m 21, it’s been 10 years. She grows. My face like, grew. What do you want me to do about that?”
Although she has built up a thick skin against the incessant criticisms, a part of her does wish that she didn’t live in a world where such discussion was so normalized. She vehemently believes that some could use proper instruction on how to be kind or, at the very least, not say anything if they have nothing kind to say at all.
“If I had a genie wish, I really would wish that no one ever had to go through that kind of scrutiny because it changes the kind of person you are. It changes the way you perceive the world,” Brown expressed, before later adding, “I think [the press] need to go back to school and learn how to speak to people, be kind and just understand that we’re all growing people, we all make mistakes. Ultimately, the standards and stigmas against girls, it’s ridiculous.”
Brown has been out promoting her new film, The Electric State, which hit Netflix on March 7.