The Internet Rallies Around Millie Bobby Brown After She Hits Back at Cruel Comments About Her Appearance
Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against the incessant cruel comments regarding her appearance. In her statement, shared to Instagram on March 3, she addressed the media’s refusal to accept that she is a growing woman who will not keep the same youthfulness she possessed in the first season of Stranger Things. She also called out the journalists by name who engage in harmful beauty standards by writing unnecessary negative articles about her.
She hit back at those who feel the need to comment on her looks, specifically people who say she is aging poorly, labeling the criticism as “bullying” behavior. “This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing,” Brown expressed. “The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.”
“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks,” she added.
The 21-year-old actress implored everyone, including journalists, to accept natural aging rather than shun young women who may not fit the unobtainable beauty standards of what society thinks they should look like.
“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” Brown voiced. “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”
Brown also discussed the perversion in the way society would rather insult someone as their first instinct. Kindness, she alluded, is a virtue that is no longer widely valued, nearly becoming a rare commodity only found in those who make it a point to continue to prioritize positivity.
“We have become a society where it’s so much easier to criticize than it is to pay a compliment,” she said. “Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder, what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?"
As a call to action, the Florence by Mills founder asked the world to do “better,” especially for the future generation of young women.
This marked yet another instance where Brown had to speak up to address insults about her appearance. Hopefully, if her words in this post ring true to every critic, this is her last time having to do so. But even if the criticism continues, fans will continue to have her back. As evidenced in the comments section of her video and on other social media platforms, many people are rallying around her, sending her supportive messages and lifting her up.
“No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video,” actress McKenna Grace commented.
“Beautifully said Thx it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear down media. Good job my friend 😍," actress Sharon Stone added.
“On your terms only and I am so happy you addressed this . ❤️,” actress-model Larsen Thompson stated.
“So truly proud of you Millie🙌🏾,” race car driver Lewis Hamilton said.
“Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ,” actress Sarah Jessica Parker wrote.
The conversation extended to X, where fans spoke out against the disappointing coverage of her appearance, in recent weeks especially.